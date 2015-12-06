Chuck Pagano: "We Got Beat Thoroughly In All Three Phases"

The Colts did take a 10-6 near the midway point of the second quarter, after a third drive in Pittsburgh territory finally finished with seven points.

From there, the Steelers would hit on chunk play after chunk play with Matt Hasselbeck and the offense struggling to sustain any drives.

Roethlisberger finished Sunday 24-of-39 for 364 yards and four touchdowns. For the second straight season, the Colts were unable to sack/hit the future Hall of Famer (88 total pass attempts).

"We couldn't generate any pass rush," Pagano said after the loss.

"We tried to mix it up. We tried to get to (Roethilsberger) with a four-man rush and play some coverage, some two-deep, some quarters. We've been down this road before and ask a lot of those guys to play in man-to-man situations. We tried to mix it up, but it didn't seem to work."

Offensively, Hasselbeck battled through neck and shoulder injuries, but the offense could never get in sync.

The Colts went through a 42:54 drought on Sunday without a third-down conversion (from the end of the first quarter to the game's final drive), not converting on seven separate occasions.

"It was bad," Hasselbeck said of the Colts ineffectiveness on third down.

"That's what you've got to do to win games. You've got to convert on third down. For the most part, I thought we were in pretty manageable third downs."

Hasselbeck, who left the game late with shoulder/neck injuries, credited the Steelers for blitzing early and then settling into a three-man rush, thus dropping eight into coverage.

Pagano said after the game that he didn't believe Hasselbeck's injuries to be too serious. Hasselbeck offered: "I would hope that I could play," when asked about his availability for next Sunday in Jacksonville.

His presence will be certainly needed as the Colts play back-to-back divisional contests in games that could very well decide the team's playoff fate.

After the loss, Pagano's message to his .500 football team was direct.