Chuck Pagano Visits ESPN Monday To Promote "Sidelined"

"We didn't have Andrew because of the academic situation, you draft him then you have him for a (rookie) minicamp, then he's back to Stanford and you can't have him in your offseason program until they all graduate school. Being on the quarter system, we didn't get him until mid-June."

"The first time he stepped into the huddle and he started calling plays that nobody had ever heard of and changing things at the line of scrimmage and everybody else on the offense and on defense, and in that huddle, were looking around going, 'What's he talking about?' And this is the first year under coach (Bruce) Arians. I think it was right there at that moment that he obviously digested a ton of information in a short period of time."