Practice Squad Moves: Colts Sign CB Christian Angulo; Release WR Krishawn Hogan & TE Ethan Wolf

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have signed cornerback Christian Angulo to the practice squad and released wide receiver Krishawn Hogan and tight end Ethan Wolf from the practice squad.

Oct 06, 2020 at 10:03 AM
Colts Communications
Angulo, 6-2, 190 pounds, spent time on the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad earlier this season. He participated in the New York Giants' 2020 offseason program and training camp. Angulo originally signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. Collegiately, he played in 10 games at Hampton in 2019 and compiled 18 tackles (14 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions and 14 passes defensed en route to Second Team All-Big South Conference recognition. Prior to transferring to Hampton, Angulo appeared in 11 games at Cincinnati from 2015-18 and totaled one solo tackle.

Hogan, 6-3, 217 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 30, 2020. He participated in 2020 training camp with the Tennessee Titans. The Indianapolis native has played in 10 career games in his time with the New Orleans Saints (2019) and Colts (2017-20) and has compiled one reception for four yards, one special teams tackle and one fumble recovery.

Wolf, 6-6, 252 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 22, 2020. He participated in 2020 training camp with the New Orleans Saints before being waived during final cuts. Wolf also participated in the Los Angeles Rams' 2020 offseason program. In 2019, he spent time on the practice squads of the Rams and Green Bay Packers. Wolf also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars in training camp and with the Carolina Panthers during their offseason program. As a rookie in 2018, he spent time on the Packers practice squad. Wolf participated in the Tennessee Titans' 2018 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts.

