Practice Squad Moves: Colts Sign CB Christian Angulo; Release WR Krishawn Hogan & TE Ethan Wolf

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback Christian Angulo to the practice squad and released wide receiver Krishawn Hogan and tight end Ethan Wolf from the practice squad.

Angulo, 6-2, 190 pounds, spent time on the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad earlier this season. He participated in the New York Giants' 2020 offseason program and training camp. Angulo originally signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. Collegiately, he played in 10 games at Hampton in 2019 and compiled 18 tackles (14 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions and 14 passes defensed en route to Second Team All-Big South Conference recognition. Prior to transferring to Hampton, Angulo appeared in 11 games at Cincinnati from 2015-18 and totaled one solo tackle.

Hogan, 6-3, 217 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 30, 2020. He participated in 2020 training camp with the Tennessee Titans. The Indianapolis native has played in 10 career games in his time with the New Orleans Saints (2019) and Colts (2017-20) and has compiled one reception for four yards, one special teams tackle and one fumble recovery.