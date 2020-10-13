Practice Squad Moves: Colts Bring Back CB Christian Angulo; Release LB Jonas Griffith

Angulo, 6-2, 190 pounds, spent Week 5 on the Colts' practice squad after originally signing with the team on October 6, 2020. He also spent time on the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad earlier this season. Angulo participated in the New York Giants' 2020 offseason program and training camp. He originally signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. Collegiately, Angulo played in 10 games at Hampton in 2019 and compiled 18 tackles (14 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions and 14 passes defensed en route to Second Team All-Big South Conference recognition. Prior to transferring to Hampton, he appeared in 11 games at Cincinnati from 2015-18 and totaled one solo tackle.