Practice Squad Moves: Colts Bring Back CB Christian Angulo; Release LB Jonas Griffith

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback Christian Angulo to the practice squad and released linebacker Jonas Griffith from the practice squad.
Angulo, 6-2, 190 pounds, spent Week 5 on the Colts' practice squad after originally signing with the team on October 6, 2020. He also spent time on the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad earlier this season. Angulo participated in the New York Giants' 2020 offseason program and training camp. He originally signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. Collegiately, Angulo played in 10 games at Hampton in 2019 and compiled 18 tackles (14 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions and 14 passes defensed en route to Second Team All-Big South Conference recognition. Prior to transferring to Hampton, he appeared in 11 games at Cincinnati from 2015-18 and totaled one solo tackle.
Griffith, 6-4, 250 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on October 7, 2020. He participated in the San Francisco 49ers' 2020 offseason program and training camp. Griffith originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent on April 28, 2020. Collegiately, he played in 44 career games at Indiana State and registered 382 tackles (200 solo), 28.5 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, three interceptions, nine passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.