Top Takeaways: Chris Ballard's Year-End Press Conference

» The Colts would like to have veteran quarterback Philip Rivers back in 2021, but both Rivers and the team are taking a month to figure out their plan moving forward: After spending the first 16 seasons of his illustrious career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, Rivers this past offseason signed a free agent deal with the Colts. The hope was that his familiarity with head coach Frank Reich's offensive system — Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni spent several seasons on the Chargers' coaching staff with Rivers a few years back — coupled with one of the best offensive lines in football, as well as some talented offensive weapons, would lead to more productivity out of the quarterback position in 2020.

The Rivers' signing ended up being a huge success. He started all 16 games and completed 68 percent of his passes for 4,169 yards with 24 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions, for a quarterback rating of 97.0. He helped lead the team to an 11-5 regular season record and a spot in the playoffs, where Indy would fall to the Buffalo Bills, 27-24, in the Wild Card Round.

Rivers proved he still had plenty left in the tank this season, but the 39 year old has reached the point in his career where he's going to head into each offseason and weigh his options; Rivers has said recently his two options moving forward are to return to the Colts in 2021 or retire and achieve his dream of becoming a high school football coach in Alabama.

For their part, the Colts, according to Ballard, would certainly welcome Rivers back next season if he decided to give it another go. But the team also is going to take some time to weigh its own options at the all-important quarterback position; eventually, the team will understandably want a long-term answer there.

Ballard said he told Rivers the two sides will take a month to figure it out and then move forward from there.

"Do I think Philip can still play? Absolutely, I do," Ballard said. "Philip and I had an hour talk (on Wednesday). He's going to take time. And we are going to take some time. We will meet here in about a month and figure out which way we are going to move forward. Philip has to figure out if he still wants to play. So, we need to go through that process.

"Do I think Philip Rivers is a winning quarterback that we can win and go to the Super Bowl with? Absolutely, I do."

» Ballard has been impressed with rookie quarterback Jacob Eason, but the team could also possibly explore adding another QB in the draft: Speaking of the quarterback position, with Rivers and veteran backup Jacoby Brissett set to become free agents, that leaves 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason as the only QB currently on the roster heading into the offseason.

The 23-year-old Eason certainly looks the part at 6-foot-6 and 231 pounds, and he has a rocket of a right arm to boot. But 2020 just wasn't the ideal year to try to bring along a rookie quarterback; thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, all NFL teams were forced to cancel their rookie minicamps, all on-field work during the offseason workout program and their entire four-game preseason schedules. So when teams reported for training camp, they were primarily focused on getting ready for the start of the regular season, and not necessarily spending a ton of time trying to develop younger players like Eason, who were deeper on the depth chart.

Eason would spend the entire season on the 53-man roster as the No. 3 quarterback behind Rivers and Brissett. Although he was a healthy scratch for all 16 regular season games, as well as the Wild Card Round matchup against the Bills, Ballard said he came away impressed with Eason's ability to absorb everything happening around him.

"We like what we've seen from Jacob. We think we really have a really good young talent in Jacob Eason," Ballard said.

"We liked him when we drafted him. We think he's really talented," Ballard continued. "It was such a different year to really evaluate him in the bullets. We still have to go through that with Jacob. But let me tell you this about Jacob Eason: he kept his mouth shut and he worked. He was in a great quarterback room with a lot of experience and got to take all that in."

So while Eason is certainly still in the mix moving forward, the Colts also could explore the possibility of taking another quarterback in the NFL Draft this year.

Indianapolis currently has the 21st-overall pick in the first round of this year's draft, but Ballard isn't confident that one of the top four or five quarterbacks in this year's class will be there when the Colts go on the clock.

"t's a good class. I'll say that: It's a good class," Ballard said. "They all get pushed up now. I think we are seeing it. They all get pushed up. A little bit of luck has to come into play."

Then again, Ballard cautioned, the team doesn't have to take a quarterback in the first round, either.

"Go back and look at first-round quarterbacks drafted over the last 10 years — it is not an exact science," Ballard said. "Everyone thinks you just take one and you are going to fix the problem.