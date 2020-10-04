Live Game Blog: Colts Lead Bears 10-3 Just Before Halftime

The Indianapolis Colts (2-1) are on the road today, taking on the undefeated Chicago Bears (3-0) in their 2020 Week 4 matchup at Soldier Field. Check back here for live, in-game analysis and highlights from this battle.

Oct 04, 2020 at 05:38 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

Game Photos: Colts At Bears

See all the action on the field as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Chicago Bears in Week 4 of the 2020 regular season.

LIVE GAME BLOG

PREGAME

The following Colts players are inactive for today's Week 4 contest against the Bears:

• DT Eli Ankou
• CB T.J. Carrie
• DE Ron'Dell Carter
• QB Jacob Eason
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• TE Noah Togiai

