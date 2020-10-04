Live Game Blog: Colts Lead Bears 10-3 Just Before Halftime

See all the action on the field as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Chicago Bears in Week 4 of the 2020 regular season.
CHICAGO — The Indianapolis Colts (2-1) are on the road today, taking on the undefeated Chicago Bears (3-0) in their 2020 Week 4 matchup at Soldier Field. Check back here for live, in-game analysis and highlights from this battle.
LIVE GAME BLOG
PREGAME
The following Colts players are inactive for today's Week 4 contest against the Bears:
• DT Eli Ankou
• CB T.J. Carrie
• DE Ron'Dell Carter
• QB Jacob Eason
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• TE Noah Togiai