Colts-Bears Kickoff Time Changed To 4:25 p.m. ET

INDIANAPOLIS —The National Football League announced today that the kickoff time for Sunday's 2020 Week 4 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field has been changed to 4:25 p.m. ET.
The game, which is being televised on CBS, was originally scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
The Colts (2-1) are hoping to earn their third straight victory, and are taking on an undefeated Bears (3-0) team that is coming off its second dramatic come-from-behind victory in three weeks last Sunday, when they erased a 16-point deficit in the final 6 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 30-26.
For a full Colts-Bears game preview — including how to watch, listen and stream, as well as key matchups and storylines to keep an eye on and more — click here.
WATCH ON MOBILE
A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market*:
- Colts Official App
- Colts.com mobile website (Safari browser ONLY)
- Yahoo! Sports mobile browser or app
*Please check your local TV listing to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).
NFL Game Pass: Colts fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular-season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. Colts fans in Europe can watch every 2020 regular-season game live. Sign up for a 7 day free trial.
LISTEN LIVE
Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5, 107.5 and 1070 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
- Pregame/Postgame Analyst: Bill Brooks
Radio streaming information:
- Available to stream in the Indianapolis area on the Colts mobile app
- Listen to the live local call of every Colts game streaming nationally on Colts.com (Desktop only)
- NFL Game Pass: The live local call of every Colts game is also available with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a free trial.