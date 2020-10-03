Colts-Bears Kickoff Time Changed To 4:25 p.m. ET

The National Football League announced today that the kickoff time for Sunday's 2020 Week 4 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears has been changed to 4:25 p.m. ET.

Oct 03, 2020 at 12:44 PM
The game, which is being televised on CBS, was originally scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

The Colts (2-1) are hoping to earn their third straight victory, and are taking on an undefeated Bears (3-0) team that is coming off its second dramatic come-from-behind victory in three weeks last Sunday, when they erased a 16-point deficit in the final 6 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 30-26.

For a full Colts-Bears game preview — including how to watch, listen and stream, as well as key matchups and storylines to keep an eye on and more — click here.

