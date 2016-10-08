Chester Rogers Gaining Confidence With Opportunities

Rogers said he "hates it" that a teammate has gone down, but the more he's been able to play, the faster he's adjusted. Rogers also understands his role, and knows that whenever Moncrief is ready to come back, he'll go back to playing whatever part is needed from him.

"I've gained a lot of confidence and I'm learning the offense better than I was before," Rogers said. "And when (Moncrief) comes in, everything's going to pick back up and I'm going to be able to step in whenever they need me and just play my role, and that's what I'm here for."

After being inactive Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Rogers — who went undrafted this year out of Grambling State and won a spot on the final 53-man roster due to his strong play during the preseason — has officially been targeted six times by Luck in his first three games.

Last Sunday against the Jaguars, he not only caught his first NFL pass, but was able to top it on the Colts' second-to-last drive, when they were down just three, 30-27, and trying to go on a potential game-winning or game-tying drive.

On 2nd and 11 from the Indianapolis 19-yard line, Luck's pass deep down the left side to Rogers was good for 23 yards, and got the Colts to their 42. It was the second-longest play of the day for the Indianapolis offense.

Rogers said he's been working hard to get on the same page as Luck so that they can continue increasing the positive productivity between quarterback and wide receiver. That work continues on Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium.