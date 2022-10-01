Colts Elevate K Chase McLaughlin and DT Chris Williams To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Saturday. 

Oct 01, 2022 at 01:48 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated kicker Chase McLaughlin and defensive tackle Chris Williams to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Tennessee.

McLaughlin, 6-0, 190 pounds, played in Week 3 vs. Kansas City and Week 2 at Jacksonville after being elevated to the team's active roster for both contests. He was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 13, 2022. McLaughlin previously spent time with the team in 2019 and 2020. He has played in 33 career games in his time with the Colts (2019-20, 2022), Cleveland Browns (2021), New York Jets (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), Minnesota Vikings (2019-20), San Francisco 49ers (2019), Los Angeles Chargers (2019) and Buffalo Bills (2019). McLaughlin has converted 39-of-51 field goals and 69-of-71 extra points for 186 points. He has also registered 39 touchbacks on kickoffs.

Williams, 6-2, 300 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on August 31, 2022. He spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad last season. In 2021, Williams played in eight games and registered four tackles (two solo). As a rookie in 2020, he spent the entire season on Indianapolis' practice squad. Williams originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2020.

Related Content

news

Colts Sign CB Ryan Smith To Practice Squad; Release LB Forrest Rhyne From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Colts Elevate K Chase McLaughlin To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Saturday.

news

Colts Sign TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, G Arlington Hambright To Practice Squad; Release K Lucas Havrisik, TE Jared Scott From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Colts Elevate WR Keke Coutee, K Chase McLaughlin To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves Saturday ahead of Sunday's Week 2 game at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Colts Sign CB Tony Brown To 53-Man Roster, Waive K Rodrigo Blankenship; Sign CB Darrell Baker Jr., S Henry Black, K Lucas Havrisik, K Chase McLaughlin To Practice Squad

The Colts also released cornerbacks Will Redmond and Chris Wilcox and offensive lineman Arlington Hambright from the practice squad on Tuesday.

news

Colts Sign All-Pro Guard Quenton Nelson To Contract Extension

The Colts signed three-time first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl left guard Quenton Nelson to a contract extension on Saturday.

news

Colts Elevate CB Tony Brown To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move Saturday.

news

Colts Sign RB Phillip Lindsay To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.

news

Colts Sign G Arlington Hambright, LB Segun Olubi To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves Thursday.

news

Colts Sign T Dennis Kelly, Place S Trevor Denbow On Injured Reserve, Sign CB Tony Brown To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Wednesday.

news

Colts Sign 13 Players To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Wednesday.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising