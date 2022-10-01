Colts Elevate K Chase McLaughlin and DT Chris Williams To Active Roster From Practice Squad

McLaughlin, 6-0, 190 pounds, played in Week 3 vs. Kansas City and Week 2 at Jacksonville after being elevated to the team's active roster for both contests. He was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 13, 2022. McLaughlin previously spent time with the team in 2019 and 2020. He has played in 33 career games in his time with the Colts (2019-20, 2022), Cleveland Browns (2021), New York Jets (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), Minnesota Vikings (2019-20), San Francisco 49ers (2019), Los Angeles Chargers (2019) and Buffalo Bills (2019). McLaughlin has converted 39-of-51 field goals and 69-of-71 extra points for 186 points. He has also registered 39 touchbacks on kickoffs.