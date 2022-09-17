Colts Elevate WR Keke Coutee, K Chase McLaughlin To Active Roster From Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today elevated wide receiver Keke Coutee and kicker Chase McLaughlin to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.
Coutee, 5-11, 180 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on August 31, 2022. He participated in the team's 2022 offseason program and training camp. Coutee has played in 25 career games (10 starts) in his time with the Colts (2021-22) and Houston Texans (2018-20) and has compiled 84 receptions for 946 yards and four touchdowns, five carries for 14 yards and one touchdown, seven punt returns for 48 yards and five kickoff returns for 97 yards. He has also started one postseason contest and totaled 11 receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown.
McLaughlin, 6-0, 190 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 13, 2022. He previously spent time with the team in 2019 and 2020. McLaughlin has played in 31 career games in his time with the Cleveland Browns (2021), New York Jets (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), Colts (2019-20), Minnesota Vikings (2019-20), San Francisco 49ers (2019), Los Angeles Chargers (2019) and Buffalo Bills (2019). He has converted 37-of-49 field goals and 67-of-69 extra points for 178 points. McLaughlin has also registered 38 touchbacks on kickoffs.