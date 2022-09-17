Colts Elevate WR Keke Coutee, K Chase McLaughlin To Active Roster From Practice Squad

Coutee, 5-11, 180 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on August 31, 2022. He participated in the team's 2022 offseason program and training camp. Coutee has played in 25 career games (10 starts) in his time with the Colts (2021-22) and Houston Texans (2018-20) and has compiled 84 receptions for 946 yards and four touchdowns, five carries for 14 yards and one touchdown, seven punt returns for 48 yards and five kickoff returns for 97 yards. He has also started one postseason contest and totaled 11 receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown.