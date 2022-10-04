Colts Sign K Chase McLaughlin To 53-Man Roster, Waive WR Dezmon Patmon

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived wide receiver Dezmon Patmon.

McLaughlin, 6-0, 190 pounds, played in Weeks 2-4 after being elevated to the team's active roster from the practice squad. He was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 13, 2022. McLaughlin has played in 34 career games in his time with the Colts (2019-20, 2022), Cleveland Browns (2021), New York Jets (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), Minnesota Vikings (2019-20), San Francisco 49ers (2019), Los Angeles Chargers (2019) and Buffalo Bills (2019). He has converted 40-of-53 field goals and 71-of-73 extra points for 191 points. McLaughlin has also registered 39 touchbacks on kickoffs.