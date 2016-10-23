Chase Coffman 'Can't Wait' For Colts' Opportunity

A seventh-year NFL veteran, Coffman, 29, has certainly been in this position before. He's played in 37 games with three starts to his credit, catching 18 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns with the Cincinnati Bengals (2009-10), Atlanta Falcons (2012-13), Tennessee Titans (2014-15) and Seattle Seahawks (2015).

Coffman is using that experience this week to try to get right back into the swing of things as quickly as he can for the Colts. He said he stayed in shape since the start of the regular season just waiting for his next opportunity.

"There's obviously things here and there that you're going to be doing differently for whoever you're playing, but I feel like I'm picking it up pretty quickly," Coffman said of returning to the Indianapolis playbook. "You know, I've been out for a few weeks at a time before, so I think it will work well."

Coffman hopes to be the next Colts player to embrace the "next man up" mantra, and see where this opportunity takes him until Allen — who is labeled as "week-to-week" with a right ankle injury — is able to return.