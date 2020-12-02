Center Grove's Eric Moore Named Eleventh 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 

Eric Moore of Center Grove High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Dec 02, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Indianapolis – Eric Moore of Center Grove High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts said today.  

Moore was nominated and selected after his Class 6A, top-ranked Trojans (14-0) defeated No.2-ranked Westfield, 38-14, to claim the school's third state championship. Center Grove started the season as the No.1 team in 6A and ran the table outscoring their opponents on average 42-7.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 11:

Table inside Article
Class Coach/School
Class 1A Shawn Lyons – Covenant Christian
Class 2A Justin Pelley – Western Boone
Class 3A Rob Doyle – Bishop Chatard
Class 4A John Rodenberg – Roncalli
Class 5A Bill Peebles – Cathedral

This season marks the 21st year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout the state. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, Anthem will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund, as well as a donation of about 2,000 meals to a food shelter of the coach's choice.

For more information, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.

