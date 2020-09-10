Center Grove's Curry Getting the Job Done On and Off the Field

Juggling his time with athletics has never been an issue for Center Grove's Caden Curry.

Whether he was on the football field, basketball court, baseball diamond, or the track, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound junior standout has always managed to give every activity his undivided attention.

"You definitely have to be accountable to your players and team," Curry said. "This sometimes means always working out every day, doing something productive for your sport, and staying in shape."

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced him to be creative and eventually make some drastic changes.

"It sometimes got very hard when it was just you and not having anyone to encourage you to keep going," Curry explained. "It was hard not having the equipment to work out, so you had to get crafty. I'd have to find the nearest hill, ask friends for weights, and just find new ways to work out and improve my game."

Although he has gotten plenty of interest for his success on the mound and at the plate playing summer baseball with the Indiana Bulls, the decision to concentrate on football for the time being has proven to be a no-brainer for Curry.

A fixture on the defensive line the last two seasons, Curry came into his own during his sophomore campaign for the Class 6A state runner-up Trojans with 98 tackles, including 26.5 stops for loss, and 10.5 quarterback sacks.

These impressive numbers have resulted in 20 NCAA Division 1 college programs wanting his services starting in the fall of 2022.

"It definitely puts a target on my back because everyone wants to be that guy to take me down," Curry explained. "This just means I have to keep working and stay humble and just do what I do and not try and do everything for my team. I trust my players, so I do my assignments so they can do there's."

Things have gone pretty well so far for Curry and company as they are off to a 3-0 start and ranked No. 1 in Class 6A.

This includes back-to-back shutouts in the always rugged Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference over 2018 Class 6A state champion Warren Central (20-0) and 2019 Class 6A champ Carmel (42-0).

"We play with passion and heart," said Curry. "We all trust each other and hold each other accountable. We all work as one and play as one. We believe the only team that can beat us is ourselves."

An individual influential in Curry's success has been Center Grove skipper Eric Moore.

"Coach Moore does a lot for us," Curry said. "He works us hard, so it pays off and he makes sure we are all doing the right thing. He cares for his players and makes sure no one is left behind."

Along with being a standout on the field with nine tackles, including 6.5 for loss, and a fumble recovery, he is also a model student in the classroom with a 3.4 grade-point average.

"Caden Curry is a hardworking excellent character student athlete," Moore said. "Even though everyone in the country is after him, he still remains humble. He comes to practice every day with great work ethic and wants to get better.

"Caden is also a great student and is respected by his teachers. He wants to do everything he can to help Center Grove Football get to the top."

Having another year in high school to weigh his college decision has given Caden the luxury to take his time determining his future plans.