Cathedral's Bill Peebles Named Second 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 

Bill Peebles of Cathedral High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts said today. 

Aug 31, 2020 at 02:08 PM
Peebles was nominated and selected for the award after his Irish defeated Class 6A defending state champion and second-ranked Carmel, 44-28. This victory brought the Irish to 2-0 on the season.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 2:

Region Coach/School
1 Phil Mason – Michigan City
2 Jon Reutebuch – Wawasee
3 Todd Mason – Eastside
4 Adam Berry – Pioneer
5 Chris Overholt – Delta
6 Josh Thompson – North Montgomery
8 Dave Sharpe – Noblesville
9 Joey Paridaen – Evansville North
10 Bob Gaddis – Columbus East

This season marks the 21st year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout the state. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, Anthem will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund, as well as a donation of about 2,000 meals to a food shelter of the coach's choice.

For more information, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.

