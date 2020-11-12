Transactions

Colts Elevate DE Cassius Marsh To Active Roster

Nov 12, 2020 at 03:00 PM
Colts Communications
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today elevated defensive end Cassius Marsh to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

Marsh, 6-4, 254 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on October 24, 2020. He has played in 88 career games (nine starts) in his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), Arizona Cardinals (2019), San Francisco 49ers (2017-18), New England Patriots (2017) and Seattle Seahawks (2014-16). Marsh has compiled 148 tackles (105 solo), 25.0 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He has also appeared in four postseason contests and has tallied one tackle. Marsh was originally selected by the Seahawks in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

