Colts Sign DE Cassius Marsh To Practice Squad

Marsh, 6-4, 254 pounds, has played in 88 career games (nine starts) in his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), Arizona Cardinals (2019), San Francisco 49ers (2017-18), New England Patriots (2017) and Seattle Seahawks (2014-16). He has compiled 148 tackles (105 solo), 25.0 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Marsh has also appeared in four postseason contests and has tallied one tackle. He was originally selected by the Seahawks in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.