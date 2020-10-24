Transactions

Colts Sign DE Cassius Marsh To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced today they have signed defensive end Cassius Marsh to their practice squad.

Oct 24, 2020 at 10:14 AM
Colts Communications
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive end Cassius Marsh to the practice squad.

Marsh, 6-4, 254 pounds, has played in 88 career games (nine starts) in his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), Arizona Cardinals (2019), San Francisco 49ers (2017-18), New England Patriots (2017) and Seattle Seahawks (2014-16). He has compiled 148 tackles (105 solo), 25.0 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Marsh has also appeared in four postseason contests and has tallied one tackle. He was originally selected by the Seahawks in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

