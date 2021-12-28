Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 17 Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

OFFENSE
» WR: T.Y. Hilton, Mike Strachan
» LT: Eric Fisher, Greg Senat
» LG: Chris Reed, Joey Hunt
» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter, Joey Hunt
» RG: Matt Pryor, Will Fries
» RT: Julién Davenport
» TE: Jack Doyle
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson
» WR: Dezmon Patmon
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin
» QB: Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson
Notes:
» As of Tuesday, the following Colts offensive players are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list (and are not on the depth chart): LG Quenton Nelson, RG Mark Glowinski, RT Braden Smith, WR Zach Pascal, RB Marlon Mack and QB Carson Wentz.
» Left tackle Eric Fisher (knee/toe/pec) and tight end Jack Doyle (ankle/knee) are day-to-day after suffering injuries against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Frank Reich said Monday.
» Reich said he anticipates center Ryan Kelly could return to the team this week.
» Wide receiver Parris Campbell, who was placed on injured reserve in Week 7, is doing some work on the field, Reich said.
» The Colts improved to 9-0 this season when Jonathan Taylor rushes for over 100 yards. Taylor had 108 yards on 27 carries in the Colts' 22-16 win over the Cardinals in Week 16.
——————
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Ben Banogu
» DT: DeForest Buckner
» NT: Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth
» DE: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Isaac Rochell, Dayo Odeyingbo
» WLB: E.J. Speed, Jordan Glasgow
» MLB: Bobby Okereke
» SAM: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams
» CB: Isaiah Rodgers
» FS: Andrew Sendejo
» SS: George Odum
» N: Kenny Moore II
» CB: Xavier Rhodes
Notes:
» As of Tuesday, the following Colts defensive players are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list (and are not on the depth chart): DE Kemoko Turay, LB Darius Leonard, LB Malik Jefferson, CB T.J. Carrie, CB Rock Ya-Sin, S Jahleel Addae and S Khari Willis.
» E.J. Speed led the Colts with nine tackles against the Cardinals last weekend in his first career start.
» George Odum, who started with Andrew Sendejo (concussion) and Willis out, played all 65 defensive snaps and was the Colts' highest PFF graded defensive player against the Cardinals.
» Al-Quadin Muhammad and Kwity Paye led the Colts with six and five pressures, respectively.
——————
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Michael Badgley
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin
» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers
Notes:
» Michael Badgley made two of three field goals and both of his PATs against the Cardinals. Badgley, who made his Colts debut in Week 6, has made 15 of 18 field goals and all 37 of his PATs with Indianapolis this season.
» Two of Rigoberto Sanchez's three punts were downed inside the 20 in Week 16.
» Colts special teams snap leaders: Matthew Adams (19), Zaire Franklin (19), Jordan Glasgow (19), George Odum (19), Ashton Dulin (14)