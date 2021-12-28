Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 17 Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Notes:

» As of Tuesday, the following Colts offensive players are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list (and are not on the depth chart): LG Quenton Nelson, RG Mark Glowinski, RT Braden Smith, WR Zach Pascal, RB Marlon Mack and QB Carson Wentz.

» Left tackle Eric Fisher (knee/toe/pec) and tight end Jack Doyle (ankle/knee) are day-to-day after suffering injuries against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Frank Reich said Monday.

» Reich said he anticipates center Ryan Kelly could return to the team this week.

» Wide receiver Parris Campbell, who was placed on injured reserve in Week 7, is doing some work on the field, Reich said.

» The Colts improved to 9-0 this season when Jonathan Taylor rushes for over 100 yards. Taylor had 108 yards on 27 carries in the Colts' 22-16 win over the Cardinals in Week 16.