5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Ravens, Week 5

5. The defense will go back to the drawing board.

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus discussed what's next for the Colts' defense on Tuesday after Lamar Jackson completed 37/43 passes for 442 yards with four touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 140.5 on Monday night.

"We just have to do better," Eberflus said. "We gotta do better as coaches, we gotta do a better job setting guys in position. We always do that when things don't work, that's what you do as a coach, how can I put my guys in a better position to make the plays they need to.

"We have tremendous talent on the field, I believe in our players, they do an outstanding job of working, their work ethic and what they did during the week was outstanding and you got a lot of playmakers out there from Darius to Buck to Kenny to a bunch of guys out there, everybody out there really is a playmaker but those guys are certainly that. We gotta do a better job as coaches putting them in better position."