Five Things Learned: Colts vs. Seahawks, Week 1

2. Upon Further Review…

Reich said in the aftermath of Sunday's loss he needed to watch the tape of the game before judging how the Colts' offensive line played.

So after watching the tape, what was Reich's assessment of the offensive line?

"Overall the protection aspect was probably not up to our standards," Reich said. "Last night, it's a little bit like what I said, there's more to it than just the offensive line play. We need to be better. We need to be better as coaches, we need to be better as players in that area. We have very high standards there."

Wentz was under pressure on 20 of his 44 drop backs, per Pro Football Focus; he was sacked three times and scrambled three more times when under pressure.

"First and foremost, we're a pocket protection team," center Ryan Kelly said Sunday. "If he's scrambling that many times, it's not the safest in the pocket. That's on us. We'll go back and watch it as an entire offense and I'm sure that everybody's got something they can get better at."

Some credit does need to go to the Seahawks here, too — Reich pointed out one play on which left tackle Julién Davenport was beat where there was supposed to be some help for him with a chip, but the Seahawks called and executed a play that took that help away.

But as Reich said, the Colts' pass protection was not up to their standards in Week 1. In Week 2, it'll collectively face arguably the NFL's most menacing defensive player in DT Aaron Donald, the Los Angeles' Rams three-time Defensive Player of the Year. Donald has 47 1/2 sacks and 93 quarterback hits in 49 games since the 2018 season kicked off.

"It starts with Aaron Donald up front," Reich said. "My experience is, especially with these guys and these players is that kind of brings something about in you – like hey, I have to step up here. I have to rise to the occasion, I have to rise to the challenge. I expect to have a great week of practice."

3. Two Injury Updates On The O-Line.

Right tackle Braden Smith had a foot injury crop up on Sunday, which is not the same foot injury Wentz and Quenton Nelson dealt with during training camp.

"We'll monitor that and see the significance of that as we go," Reich said.

Reich did not have an update on left tackle Eric Fisher, who was a limited participant in practice last week but did not play against the Seahawks.