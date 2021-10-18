5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Texans, Week 6

Those plays needed Taylor's acceleration, speed, vision and strength to happen, but they were also sprung by good blocking up front and on the perimeter by Dulin, Michael Pittman Jr. and Zach Pascal.

Zooming out a bit, though, the Colts now have four plays of 50+ yards this season, all of which have come in the last two weeks. The Colts had four plays of 50+ yards in the entire 2020 season.

"I love striking quick and fast the way we did today on a couple of those," Wentz said. "It's just so big for us, for the whole team, for momentum. We're backed up on a drive and then all of a sudden JT takes it 80 yards or we're throwing that shot to T.Y. to get us out of our own territory and then all of a sudden we're in the red zone. It's huge for us and it's momentum and I think we can keep doing some of that."

2. Carson Wentz still isn't turning the ball over.

It's one thing to generate those kind of big-time explosive plays. It's another thing to get those while not turning the ball over.

Wentz has completed 144 consecutive passes without an interception, and his only pick of the season came in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams (on shovel pass blown up by Aaron Donald, which Pro Football Focus did not grade as a "turnover-worthy play"). Over the last three weeks, no quarterback has a higher yards per attempt than Wentz (9.3); only Dak Prescott has a higher passer rating than Wentz (113.2) and he's doing all of it with an average depth of target of nine yards, signaling steady progress in aggressiveness.

Through the first three weeks of the season, Wentz's average depth of target was 6.8, fifth-lowest in the league. But what he did early in the season was build a foundation of ball security — and now, as the ankles he sprained in Week 2 continue to get better, he's building shot plays and explosive gains on top of that foundation.

So Wentz's patience in taking shorter throws when shots aren't there, and then taking those shots when they're available, is making defending the Colts' offense a challenging task for opponents.