Carson Wentz Shows Colts What He's Capable Of In Win Over Dolphins

Wentz made a number of big-time throws as the Colts marched to a 27-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. 

Oct 03, 2021 at 08:06 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Frank Reich stared down a third and 14 with the Colts' offense looking to run out the clock late in the fourth quarter.

The ball was on the Miami Dolphins' 34-yard line, but with that much yardage to the sticks, Reich's thought was to give quarterback Carson Wentz a shot at making play – but telling him to quickly get down if the play wasn't there. The call was for Wentz to run a play-action bootleg to his right, and if defensive lineman Zach Sieler didn't crash toward running back Marlon Mack on the fake, Wentz was instructed to give himself up.

"If it's not there right now, take a short sack, right?" Reich told Wentz. "We'll let the clock run, punt it."

Sieler blew up the boot action and was right there in Wentz's face shortly after the fake. But Wentz — two weeks out from suffering sprains in both his ankles — didn't take the sack. He instead deftly evaded Sieler and ripped a throw to Michael Pittman Jr. for a 20-yard gain, one which sent the Colts coasting to their first win of the season, a 27-17 victory over the Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

"I had a few words with him over the headset," Reich said. "I said, hey, what happened to the short sack? He said, well, I wasn't down. I was prepared to go down, but he knew he could get away.

"Those are the kinds of plays that he can make that really help lead clutch ball games. It's plays like that when you're playing good teams like the Dolphins, those are the kinds of plays you need to win games. So that was a good indication, I think, of what he's capable of."

It was a fitting cap to Wentz's afternoon in south Florida. He completed 24 of 32 passes for 228 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while completing passes to 10 different teammates. And in there were some big-time throws in crucial situations.

Wentz completed five passes for 15 or more yards, and each one of them was critically important.

A 28-yard strike to Mo Alie-Cox sparked the Colts' first touchdown drive. A 17-yarder to Ashton Dulin built on a Jonathan Taylor explosive run to open the second half on a drive that ended with a touchdown. A 41-yard shot to Zach Pascal quickly counter-punched a Miami touchdown and led to another touchdown drive. And passes of 24 yards to Jack Doyle and that 20-yarder to Pittman converted third downs as the Colts took the air out of the ball and ran out the clock late in the fourth quarter.

The Colts, too, were pleased not only with Wentz hitting those big-time throws, but in when he decided to take his shots.

"Coach talked about taking some of the simple sets out there instead of just waiting to try to get the big play, and you saw some of that today," Alie-Cox said. "If we just continue to keep that going, that's going to open up a whole lot of stuff in our offense."

It helped, too, that Taylor ripped off 103 yards on 16 carries. That success on the ground opened up more opportunities for Wentz. But he still had to execute on those opportunities, all while dealing with a sprained ankle/sprained ankles that, while improving, limited him in practice every day last week.

"I don't know percentage. Definitely much better than last week," Wentz said. "Not quite 100 percent, but getting there for sure."

Wentz's mobility certainly looked better than it did in Week 3, which was one of two games in the quarterback's career in which he did not have a rushing attempt. And it showed on that game-sealing strike to Pittman.

He was supposed to take a sack on that play, after all.

"(Reich) said take a short sack other than throw it away. I said, I made the guy miss and I got a first down instead," Wentz said. "So we chuckled about it, that's for sure."

Related Content

news

How A Meeting And A Practice Set The Stage For Colts' First Win Of 2021 Season

The Colts held a meeting to get on the same page and then had one of their best practices of the Frank Reich era on Wednesday, laying the foundation for their 27-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. 
news

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Dolphins Week 4

The Colts are looking for their first win of 2021 against Jacoby Brissett and the Miami Dolphins this afternoon in south Florida. Follow along with writer JJ Stankevitz for updates all all game long. 
news

Colts Announce Six Inactive Players For Week 4 vs. Miami Dolphins

The Colts ruled Kwity Paye (hamstring), Braden Smith (foot/thumb), Khari Willis (ankle/groin) and Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) out on Friday with injuries. 
news

Colts Elevate Ibraheim Campbell, Brett Hundley To Active Roster From Practice Squad, Place Quenton Nelson On IR

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated safety Ibraheim Campbell and quarterback Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. The team also placed guard Quenton Nelson on the Injured Reserve list. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts At Dolphins, Week 4

Get inside this week's Colts-Dolphins matchup with a look at where Carson Wentz is with his ankle sprains, the offensive line and Jacoby Brissett. 
news

Colts Rule Quenton Nelson, Kwity Paye, Braden Smith, Khari Willis, Rock Ya-Sin Out For Week 4 Game vs. Miami Dolphins

Check back later Friday for the Colts' final practice report of the week.
news

Colts Mailbag: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger, Jonathan Taylor And More Fan Questions

The Colts will look for their first win of 2021 on Sunday against Jacoby Brissett and the Miami Dolphins. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Daily Notebook: Colts Know From Experience What To Expect From Dolphins' Jacoby Brissett

Jacoby Brissett spent four seasons in Indianapolis before signing with the Miami Dolphins earlier this year, and will start Sunday against his former team. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Michael Pittman Jr. Is Emerging As A Top Playmaker For Frank Reich, Carson Wentz

Michael Pittman Jr. has 191 receiving yards over his last two games, in which he's become a go-to target for Carson Wentz. 
news

Colts Place CB T.J. Carrie On Injured Reserve, Elevate CB Anthony Chesley To 53-Man Roster, Sign S Jordan Lucas To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves before Wednesday's practice. 
news

Robert Mathis, Gridiron Gang Aim To Grow Scholarship Program Through Fundraiser Before Colts' Ring Of Honor Ceremony Nov. 28

Mathis and Gridiron Gang have over 200 local youth players on scholarship, and are aiming to expand to offering scholarships to at least 400 more kids from the Indianapolis area in the coming months. 
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising