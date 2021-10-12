Carson Wentz Takes Another Step Forward, But Focus Remains On Team

The Colts' offense, led by Wentz, was certainly clicking through the first three quarters of Monday's game, which started with a bang. Facing 3rd and 15 from his own 24-yard line Indy's opening drive, Wentz found running back Jonathan Taylor out in the flat to the left, and the second-year Wisconsin product did the rest from there, turning on the jets to leave the entire Ravens' defense in his dust for a 76-yard touchdown. That play was the longest receiving touchdown by a Colts player since T.Y. Hilton's 80-yard score in Week 9 of 2017, and the longest by an Indy running back since Marshall Faulk's 78-yard catch and score in Week 4 of the 1998 season.

Wentz and the Colts weren't done there, however. He finished the first half completing 14-of-21 passes for 189 yards and that aforementioned touchdown for a quarterback rating of 111.0, leading a balanced offensive attack that also featured some chunk plays in the run game from Taylor, Nyheim Hines and Marlon Mack.

Wentz was on fire coming out of halftime. In the third quarter alone, he completed 5-of-6 passes for 118 yards, and he connected with second-year wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on a go-up-and-get-it 42-yard touchdown passing play on Indy's opening possession of the second half. On that play, Pittman Jr. was able to withstand being interfered with by Ravens' All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey, doing whatever it took to get the football and then find a way to get it into the end zone.

By game's end, Wentz had thrown for the most passing yards by a Colts quarterback since Andrew Luck's 464-yard performance against the Houston Texans in Week 4 of the 2018 season. He also joined Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in franchise history to throw for at least 400 yards with a passer rating of 128.5 and a yards-per-attempt figure of 11.4 or better; Manning accomplished that feat twice — in Week 4 of the 2000 season, and Week 2 the following year.

But Wentz ultimately exited M&T Bank Stadium disappointed in the game's final result, as Jackson simply took over. The Colts' defense, worn down by injuries to its secondary, found it tough to stop the 2019 league MVP down the stretch; meanwhile, Indy's offense struggled to continue putting points on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter, despite some prime opportunities in Baltimore territory. The Colts (1-4) would have their final two drives end with two missed field goals — the first one of which was blocked, while the second one, a game-winning attempt from 47 yards out with four seconds left in regulation, missed wide left.

"I mean, you're feeling good, obviously. I mean especially offensively. … I thought we moved the ball really well offensively," Wentz said when asked what he was feeling when his team was up 19 points going into the fourth quarter. "And to be up in the fourth the way we were ... You know that we were confident in where we were, but that's why I say we've got to finish ball games. We can't ever relax. We can't ever rest in those moments. And that's all three phases. That's me, that's everybody. And, so this one, we will learn from."