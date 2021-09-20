5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Rams, Week 2

2. Reich is frustrated with the red zone.

The second part of that Reich quote above on Wentz is this:

"I'm just really discouraged about our red zone play in the first two games. If we're better in the red zone, in the first two games, it could be a different story."

The Colts have had eight possessions enter the red zone this season. The results of those drives have ended with a:

Field goal (vs. SEA)

Touchdown (vs. SEA)

Turnover on downs (vs. SEA)

Touchdown (vs. SEA)

Turnover on downs (vs. LA)

Interception (vs. LA)

Touchdown (vs. LA)

Field goal (vs. LA)

So three of those eight drives haven't resulted in points, including two against the Rams that ended inside the five-yard line. In a three-point loss to Los Angeles, only generating 10 points from four trips to the red zone could certainly be looked at as the difference on Sunday.

"We were one-for-four in the red zone. That's basically the story," Reich said. "Every other area was pretty equal. We've just got to play better in the red zone."

So what went wrong?

On the first drive, the Colts got to the one-yard line thanks to a scything 13-yard run by Taylor on a massive hole opened up on the left side thanks to strong blocks on the line by Quenton Nelson and Mark Glowinski and a good second-level block by center Ryan Kelly.

But the Rams stuffed Jonathan Taylor on three consecutive running plays. On fourth down, the Colts tried to catch the Rams off guard by getting to the line of scrimmage quickly and running a play-action pass; Los Angeles was ready for it, though, and Leonard Floyd came free to sack Wentz.

"It's unacceptable," Nelson said. "We ran the ball three out of the four times. You got four downs to get, shoot, one yard. We weren't successful and it's unacceptable. We need to be better in that situation. We gotta block them better and just get in there, punch it in."

The Colts' next drive quickly got to the 10-yard line, and a quick completion to Michael Pittman Jr. set things up for second and goal at the three. Taylor was then stopped for no gain, setting up third down.

The play called for Wentz to read the defensive end — Floyd — and if he crashed down on the play, Wentz would flip a pass to running back Nyheim Hines in the flat. If Floyd didn't, the read was a shovel pass to Jack Doyle, who would be one-on-one against a safety to get in the end zone — a matchup the Colts would take every time with their big tight end.

Wentz made the correct read on the play. But Aaron Donald made the kind of play that's earned him AP Defensive Player of the Year honors three times — he knocked Doyle off his route right as Wentz went to flip the ball.

"When I went to flip it, I thought we had a walk-in touchdown," Wentz said.