Colts To Hold Joint Practices With Carolina Panthers This Summer

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today announced that they will conduct joint practices with the Carolina Panthers during 2021 Colts Training Camp, powered by Kerauno.

The practices will take place at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. on Thursday, Aug. 12 and Friday, Aug. 13 in advance of the teams' preseason game on Sunday, Aug. 15 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This will be the eighth time the Colts have participated in joint practices with another team as they did so with the Cleveland Browns (2019), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Detroit Lions (2017), Chicago Bears (2015), Tennessee Titans (2000) and St. Louis Rams (1997, 1999). Indianapolis hosted Cleveland (2019) and Baltimore (2018) at Grand Park Sports Campus. The joint practices with Detroit and Chicago were hosted at the Colts' Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

The 2021 season will mark the third year (2018, 2019) in which the team will conduct training camp at Grand Park. The team conducted 2020 training camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2017, the city of Westfield and the Colts announced a 10-year partnership which named the 400-acre campus as the official host of the team's training camp.