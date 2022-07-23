Colts Claim DT Byron Cowart Off Waivers, Waive DE Scott Patchan

Cowart appeared in 19 games (14 starts) for the New England Patriots from 2019-2020. 

Jul 23, 2022 at 05:09 PM
Colts Communications
Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today claimed defensive tackle Byron Cowart off waivers (from New England) and waived defensive end Scott Patchan.

Cowart, 6-3, 300 pounds, has competed in 19 games (14 starts) in three seasons with the New England Patriots. He has recorded 29 career tackles (15 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one pass defensed. Prior to spending the 2021 season on the Reserve/PUP list, Cowart started all 14 games he played during the 2020 campaign and totaled 27 tackles (14 solo), 1.0 sack and one pass defensed. He was originally selected by the Patriots in the fifth round (159th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Patchan, 6-4, 251 pounds, was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022, following his collegiate career at Colorado State (2020-21) and Miami (FL) (2015-19).

