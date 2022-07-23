Colts Claim DT Byron Cowart Off Waivers, Waive DE Scott Patchan

Cowart, 6-3, 300 pounds, has competed in 19 games (14 starts) in three seasons with the New England Patriots. He has recorded 29 career tackles (15 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one pass defensed. Prior to spending the 2021 season on the Reserve/PUP list, Cowart started all 14 games he played during the 2020 campaign and totaled 27 tackles (14 solo), 1.0 sack and one pass defensed. He was originally selected by the Patriots in the fifth round (159th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.