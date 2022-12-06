Colts, Kicking The Stigma Encourage Fans To Focus On Mental Health During Bye Week

Through Kicking The Stigma, the Colts and Irsay family are continuing to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma too often associated with these illnesses.

During the bye week, we will be disconnecting from social media and electronic devices to spend time focusing on ourselves and our families. The Colts' digital and social media channels will not publish content between 12 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and 9 a.m. Monday morning to emphasize that focus.

We encourage everyone to take the time to focus on their own mental health by practicing self-care through mindfulness, meditation, exercise or whatever is needed most to relax and reset.