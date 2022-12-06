Colts, Kicking The Stigma Encourage Fans To Focus On Mental Health During Bye Week

The Colts' digital and social media channels will not publish content between Tuesday afternoon and Monday morning, and we encourage fans to take a break from social media and devices during the bye week, too. 

Dec 06, 2022 at 11:59 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

1920x1080 (1)

Through Kicking The Stigma, the Colts and Irsay family are continuing to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma too often associated with these illnesses.

During the bye week, we will be disconnecting from social media and electronic devices to spend time focusing on ourselves and our families. The Colts' digital and social media channels will not publish content between 12 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and 9 a.m. Monday morning to emphasize that focus.

We encourage everyone to take the time to focus on their own mental health by practicing self-care through mindfulness, meditation, exercise or whatever is needed most to relax and reset.

Fans can find resources from Project Healthy Minds and through Kicking The Stigma.

Related Content

news

From Tennis To Track To, Yes, Soccer: If American Football Never Existed, What Sport Would Colts Players Have Played?

Last month, I set out into the Colts' locker room to try to find an alternate universe where some of the best athletes in the world could've wound up playing for the United States Men's National Soccer Team.

news

Colts Nominate LB Shaquille Leonard For 2022 Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

Leonard, the three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker whose Maniac Foundation has positively impacted countless lives, was nominated for the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a player for his commitment to the NFL's core values of respect, integrity, resiliency and commitment to team.

news

Colts' Week 15 Game At Minnesota Vikings To Kick Off On Saturday, Dec. 17 At 1 p.m. ET

The kickoff time for Week 15's Colts-Vikings game was previously listed as TBD.

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Cowboys Week 13

The Colts lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 54-19, to fall to 4-8-1 on the season. Here are five things we learned on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

news

After Turnover-Filled Loss To Cowboys, Colts Hit 'Gut Check' Time Heading Into Bye Week

The Colts turned the ball over four times and allowed 33 points in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Cowboys rolled to 54-19 win at AT&T Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

news

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Cowboys, Week 13

The Colts are in Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 13. Follow along right here with writer JJ Stankevitz from AT&T Stadium all night long.

news

Colts Announce 6 Inactive Players For Week 13 Game vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Colts on Friday ruled out cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) and right tackle Braden Smith (illness).

news

Colts Elevate LB Forrest Rhyne To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 13 Game vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Colts made the roster move Saturday.

news

Colts Rule Out CB Kenny Moore II, OT Braden Smith For Week 13 Game vs. Dallas Cowboys

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday made the announcement on Friday.

news

Game Preview: Colts vs. Cowboys, Week 13

Here's everything you need to know before the Colts kick off on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

news

Jelani Woods' 'My Cause, My Cleats' Support For Kicking The Stigma Adds Meaning After University Of Virginia Shooting

The rookie tight end was close with the three members of the University of Virginia football team who lost their lives in a mass shooting on campus last month, and has felt strong support for his mental health from the Colts following the tragedy.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising