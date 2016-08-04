By The Numbers: Tony Dungy

[
The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is given annually to "an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition."
Defensive end Dwight Freeney is a semifinalist in his first year of eligibility, while wide receiver Reggie Wayne and defensive end Robert Mathis are semifinalists for the fourth and second year in a row, respectively.
The Indianapolis Colts' defense contained the Philadelphia Eagles — one of the best offenses in the league — throughout Sunday's Week 11 contest. But Indy's defensive leaders are disappointed in their execution late in the game, as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts & Co. were able to steal a come-from-behind victory.
McLeod is a University of Virginia alum.
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) play host to the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) in today's Week 11 battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.
If Stephon Gilmore was the closer in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Bobby Okereke was the setup man.
NFL Films' profile of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James features interviews with James, Jim Irsay, Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy, Bill Polian and – of course – Trick Daddy.
The Colts' last-second field goal to end the second half was important not just for its impact on the scoreboard in Parks Frazier's playcalling debut.
Taylor ripped off a 66-yard touchdown run and had 147 yards on 22 carries in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.
Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards with a passing and rushing touchdown in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
In a season marked by frequent change, the one constant for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 has been the team's defense. That unit came to play once again in Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, shutting the door on a potential game-winning drive to give Indy its fourth win of the year.