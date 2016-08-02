By The Numbers: Marvin Harrison

[
If Stephon Gilmore was the closer in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Bobby Okereke was the setup man.
NFL Films' profile of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James features interviews with James, Jim Irsay, Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy, Bill Polian and – of course – Trick Daddy.
The Colts' last-second field goal to end the second half was important not just for its impact on the scoreboard in Parks Frazier's playcalling debut.
Taylor ripped off a 66-yard touchdown run and had 147 yards on 22 carries in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.
Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards with a passing and rushing touchdown in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
In a season marked by frequent change, the one constant for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 has been the team's defense. That unit came to play once again in Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, shutting the door on a potential game-winning drive to give Indy its fourth win of the year.
The Colts averaged a season-high seven yards per play and converted six of 11 third downs in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had missed time of late due to an ankle injury, but returned to the lineup in a big way on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, running for 161 yards, including an explosive 66-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, to help lead Indy to a Week 10 road win.
Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday addressed his team Wednesday morning for the first time since being hired on Monday, and players came away with strong first impressions of their new coach.
The Hall of Fame former Colts quarterback will host the annual awards show at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.