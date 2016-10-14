By The Numbers: Frank Gore - 9th Leading Rusher in NFL History

[
Keep track of all updates to the 2024 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!
While Anthony Richardson's rookie season was limited to just four games, his coaches and teammates all observed encouraging signs from the 2023 No. 4 overall pick.
Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's press conference will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and general manager Chris Ballard will speak with the media at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 11. Watch the press conferences on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and on the Colts' Facebook and X pages.
Here's what you need to know about the next four months in the NFL calendar, during which plenty of work will be done to construct the Colts' 2024 roster.
The prevailing vibes in the Colts' locker room on Monday were disappointment sandwiched around hope and excitement.
The Colts, by virtue of finishing third in the AFC South, will play crossover games at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and on the road against the Denver Broncos and New York Giants.
The Colts were still collectively processing Saturday night's 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans, which knocked them out of the AFC playoff picture and ended their season.
All four teams in the AFC South have young, promising quarterbacks and head coaches who've shown to be the right fit for their respective franchise.
Colts players across the team – not just on offense – have bought into and been empowered by their head coach's authentic, honest mentality. And it has the Colts on the brink of reaching the playoffs for the first time in three years.
The winner of Saturday night's Colts-Texans game will at least make the playoffs, and would win the AFC South if the Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
ESPN's top NFL crew will call the TV broadcast of Saturday night's win-and-in game at Lucas Oil Stadium.