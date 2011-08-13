BULLITT RETURNS

VETERAN SAFETY HITS FIELD WITH FIRST UNIT Safety Melvin Bullitt emerged as a key player for the Colts in 2007 when he made the club as an undrafted rookie free agent.

Aug 13, 2011 at 10:16 AM
2011_ColtsVsSTL3_big.jpg


He spent his first season as a reserve safety and special teamer. He soon found his way into the lineup when Bob Sanders was felled by injuries. Bullitt started 24 of 48 games in his first four years, but he missed the last 12 games in 2010 with a shoulder injury. He returned to the field briefly Saturday night in St. Louis, and he was happy to get to play.

"It felt good to get my feet wet," said Bullitt. "Unfortunately, I was a little rusty in the game. I hadn't played since October. It was a little different, but I'm looking forward to next week already. It definitely felt good. We do have a number of things to work on to get ready for next week. I have my eyes set on next week already."

Bullitt was among the defensive starters who opened the game. He had an early pass defensed and exited with most of the regulars during the first quarter. Bullitt and the veterans have worked with the younger players in training camp for the last couple of weeks. Along with the coaches, they were able to see the younger performers in live action for the first time. Bullitt generally liked what he saw, and he knows what he witnessed is typical for preseason games.

"I think they played well," he said of the younger performers on defense. "I think they ran to the ball well. Of course, there were mistakes made. This is preseason. We will look at the tape, correct it and go from there. There were a lot of nerves, but I thought the effort of the young guys was good. They were moving to the ball, playing hard and doing what they can to make the roster."

Bullitt knows the coaches will see the game tape first and they will analyze the play against the Rams. He knows the coaches will lay out the week's work as the team reports back to Anderson University to finish the last few days of training camp.

"Obviously, there is a lot of improvement we need to make, and we will use our practice time this week to correct the mistakes," said Bullitt. "Coach Caldwell will lay out the plan, and we will take it from there.

While the coaches will plot the course, some of the teaching will come from the brotherhood of players. Bullitt was one of those players receiving instruction a few years ago, and he will help pass along advice this week as the team prepares to face Washington next Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"We will tell them this was just the first game and there are three more to play," he said. "We'll tell them they will get another chance, just stay focused and get ready for next week."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Experts' Choice: Who Will Colts Pick In 2021 NFL Draft?

The 2021 NFL Draft is finally here, with the first round kicking off tonight at 8 p.m. ET. We take one final look back at what a number of experts believe the Colts will do with the No. 21 overall pick. 
news

2021 Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Preview

The 2021 NFL Draft officially kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, and the Colts hold the No. 21 overall selection as well as five other picks. Here's everything you need to know for the next three days. 
news

How To Watch, Stream And Listen To The 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft will be presented across ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network April 29-May 1. 
news

Colts Mailbag: All Your Questions About The 2021 NFL Draft, Answered

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about the upcoming NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m.
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Safety

With the NFL Draft starting Thursday, our position preview series looks at one final position group on defense: Safety. 
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: April 26

Who do draft experts have the Colts picking when the NFL Draft begins Thursday night? Check out the picks in the final edition of Mock Draft Monday before the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Chris Ballard: 2021 Draft Offensive Line Depth 'As Good As I've Seen In A While'

The retirement of starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo created a notable immediate need for the Indianapolis Colts heading into the offseason. Accordingly, general manager Chris Ballard said today he hopes to take advantage of a talented, deep pool of offensive linemen in next week's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Cornerbacks

We're now less than a week away from the 2021 NFL Draft. Which cornerbacks will be available when the Colts go on the clock?
news

In Case You Missed It: April 16-22

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Linebacker

With the NFL Draft one week away, our position preview series rolls on with a look at this year's class of linebackers. 
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Edge Rusher

If the Colts look to bolster their pass rush with an early draft pick, who may be available on Day 1 or Day 2 of the NFL Draft?
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Interior Defensive Line

Which interior linemen are available in next week's NFL Draft?
2021 Schedule Release is May 12

2021 Schedule Release is May 12

The Colts' 2021 schedule will be released Wednesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. E.T. on Colts.com, NFL Network and NFL.com.

Join our priority list today to be notified when tickets go on sale for all home matchups this season, or skip the line and lock in every game with a Colts season ticket membership.

JOIN THE PRIORITY LIST SEASON TICKETS
Advertising