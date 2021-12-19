Yet Another Blocked Punt, Special Teams Touchdown Sets Tone For Colts In Huge Win Over Patriots

It was the second time this season the Colts have recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown, as another linebacker, Zaire Franklin, got his hands on a Jacksonville Jaguars’ punt back in Week 10 that was recovered and returned for a touchdown, also by Speed.

That play by Franklin was also planned for and predicted by Ventrone, as documented by the Hard Knocks crew.

"He was talking about it all week," Colts head coach Frank Reich said of Ventrone and the blocked punt play against the Patriots on Saturday. "He's on a roll. He should go to Vegas or whatever. I mean, (the) man is on a roll."

Indy's huge special teams play against the Patriots helped put a stamp on a dominant first quarter for a Colts team looking to make a late-season statement and continue charging towards a spot in the playoffs.

The Colts had just taken a 7-0 lead thanks to a tricky eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carson Wentz to running back Nyheim Hines. The Indy defense responded by allowing just one first down on the ensuing Patriots drive, which stalled at the New England 32-yard line. With 21 seconds left in the first quarter, Bailey lined up for the punt, and Adams, rushing from the interior, was left unaccounted for by the Patriots' protection — "We didn't block the guy," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said when asked about the play — and did the rest from there.

The resulting touchdown gave Indy a 14-0 lead, and was a critical part of the Colts' eventual 27-17 victory that, for now, has propelled them into the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Ventrone erupted on the sideline after yet another huge play by his special teams units, which find a a way to make a major impact one way or another seemingly week after week.

"Bubba is such a good coach," Reich said. "He's such a good coach, such a good leader. He really has those guys playing well. They believe. You can't say enough about Bubba."

The play for the Colts represented the eighth time since at least 1994 that a team has logged two punt block returns for touchdowns in the same season; if they can find a way to do it again, they'll join the 2014 Philadelphia Eagles as the only teams to do it three times in a season.