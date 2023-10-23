Brownstown Central's Reed May Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 10

Reed May of Brownstown Central High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.
Class 2A-No.3 (9-1) Brownstown defeated No.14 Indianapolis Scecina Memorial, 56-27. The win was May's 300th career victory. In his 31 seasons at Brownstown, he has never had a losing season.
The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 10:
Region 1: Jason Jendreas - Whiting
Region 2: Jeff Kaiser - LaVille
Region 3:Brent Kunkel - Bluffton
Region 4: Chris Ulerick - Caston
Region 5:Tyler Campbell - Maconaquah
Region 6: Jason Ward - Tri West
Region 7: Spencer Summerville - Park Tudor
Region 8: Tom Dilley - Guerin Catholic
Region 9: Todd Wilkerson - Heritage Hill
This season marks the 24th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, Corteva Agriscience will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.