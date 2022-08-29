Brownsburg's John Hart Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 2

Indianapolis – John Hart of Brownsburg High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.
Hart was nominated and selected for the award after his Bulldogs outlasted Cathedral in a battle of Class 6A heavyweights. The win ended Cathedral's seven-game win streak. Hart is the sixth winningest coach in Indiana history with 318 wins. This is his third time receiving this Coach of the Week award.
The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 2:
Region 1: Demetri Blanco, River Forest
Region 2: Will Hostrawser, LaVille
Region 3: Doug Dinan, Fort Wayne Carroll
Region 4: Clayton Mannering, Lewis Cass
Region 5: Bob Prescott, Huntington North
Region 7: Mike Kirschner, Warren Central
Region 8: Darrin Fisher – Whiteland
Region 9: Mo Sutton, Evansville Harrison
Region 10: Jake Meiners, East Central
This season marks the 23rd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league, or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school, and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors, and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation and a commemorative plaque. Additionally, CenterPoint Energy will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.
For more information, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball