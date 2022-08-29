Brownsburg's John Hart Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 2

John Hart of Brownsburg High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

Aug 29, 2022 at 12:25 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
COW-22_Colts_revbg

Indianapolis – John Hart of Brownsburg High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

Hart was nominated and selected for the award after his Bulldogs outlasted Cathedral in a battle of Class 6A heavyweights. The win ended Cathedral's seven-game win streak. Hart is the sixth winningest coach in Indiana history with 318 wins. This is his third time receiving this Coach of the Week award.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 2:

Region 1: Demetri Blanco, River Forest

Region 2: Will Hostrawser, LaVille

Region 3: Doug Dinan, Fort Wayne Carroll

Region 4: Clayton Mannering, Lewis Cass

Region 5: Bob Prescott, Huntington North

Region 7: Mike Kirschner, Warren Central

Region 8: Darrin Fisher – Whiteland

Region 9: Mo Sutton, Evansville Harrison

Region 10: Jake Meiners, East Central

This season marks the 23rd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league, or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school, and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors, and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation and a commemorative plaque. Additionally, CenterPoint Energy will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.

For more information, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball

Related Content

news

Winning is twice as fun for Andrean's Drayk Bowen

Being able to compete at a championship level didn't happen overnight for Drayk Bowen.

news

2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week One

news

North Miami's Joe Grant Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 1

Joe Grant of North Miami High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

news

INDIANA FOOTBALL DIGEST'S TOP GAMES – WEEK ONE

news

Hall of Famer George Gilbert Reflects on Life and Death

news

Colts to Host 2022 Horseshoe Classic

Lucas Oil Stadium games to feature Lafayette Harrison vs. West Lafayette, Bishop Chatard vs. Brebeuf Jesuit

news

Colts Extend USA Football Coach Certification In Support Of Youth Players Statewide

Indiana children to benefit from youth football's nationally accredited coach certification

news

Colts Name Centerville's Memphis Lee As 'High School Man Of The Year'

news

2021 Indiana Football Digest Final Honor Roll And Insider

news

Colts, IHSAA And IFCA Announce Indiana High School Academic All-Stars

The Indianapolis Colts, the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) today announced the Indianapolis Colts Indiana High School Academic All-Star Team presented by Methodist Sports Medicine

news

Gibson Southern's Nick Hart Named Eleventh 'Coach Of The Week' For 2021

Nick Hart of Gibson Southern High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today

Super Hero Pack

Super Hero Pack

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead for just $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising