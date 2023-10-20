Colts-Browns preview: Cleveland brings defense on historic pace to Lucas Oil Stadium

The Colts' challenge against Cleveland's defense will come after a challenging week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Coming off Week 6's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, defensive tackle Grover Stewart was suspended six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances and quarterback Anthony Richardson was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

But there were no woe-is-us vibes on 56th Street this week. The message from head coach Shane Steichen on down to the team's leaders was this: We're 3-3 with 11 games to go, and everything we want to accomplish this season remains ahead of us.

"We still got a whole season ahead," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "It's cliche to say but it's true — next man up. The guys, we all have faith in each other and we trust one another to get the job done. And we gotta continue as a team, as a unit to move forward and continue to stack these wins."

This is where the culture Steichen has worked to build within the Colts is important. A difficult loss followed by a difficult week followed by a difficult opponent isn't the easiest thing to navigate, but the focus has been on Week 7 and what lies ahead, not on what happened in the past.

And that makes the Colts well-equipped to handle adverse, hard situations better. The Colts have four games left before their bye: vs. Cleveland and New Orleans at home, then at Carolina and against New England in Germany. Plenty can happen between now and Thanksgiving, starting with Sunday's matchup against one of the best defenses in the NFL at Lucas Oil Stadium.