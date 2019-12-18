Colts Sign CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun; Place S Rolan Milligan On IR

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun and placed safety Rolan Milligan on the Injured Reserve list.
Boddy-Calhoun, 5-9, 193 pounds, has competed in 44 career games (21 starts) between the Cleveland Browns (2016-18) and Houston Texans (2019). He has totaled 130 tackles (105 solo), 19 passes defensed, three interceptions, one of which returned for a touchdown, 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles. In his first year with the Browns, Boddy-Calhoun contributed with 40 tackles, three interceptions, one interception returned for a touchdown and 11 passes defensed. He was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2016.
Milligan, 5-10, 200 pounds, competed in 11 games (one start) this season and finished with 10 tackles and one quarterback hit. He was first signed by the Colts to the practice squad in 2018 after competing with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions.