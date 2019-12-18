Colts Sign CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun; Place S Rolan Milligan On IR

Boddy-Calhoun, 5-9, 193 pounds, has competed in 44 career games (21 starts) between the Cleveland Browns (2016-18) and Houston Texans (2019). He has totaled 130 tackles (105 solo), 19 passes defensed, three interceptions, one of which returned for a touchdown, 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles. In his first year with the Browns, Boddy-Calhoun contributed with 40 tackles, three interceptions, one interception returned for a touchdown and 11 passes defensed. He was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2016.