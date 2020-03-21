Colts Release QB Brian Hoyer

Hoyer, 6-2, 216 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on September 2, 2019. He has played in 69 career games (38 starts) in his time with the Colts (2019), New England Patriots (2009-2011, 2017-18), San Francisco 49ers (2017), Chicago Bears (2016), Houston Texans (2015), Cleveland Browns (2013-14), Arizona Cardinals (2012) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2012). Hoyer has completed 873-of-1,477 passes for 10,274 yards with 52 touchdowns and 34 interceptions for an 82.5 passer rating. He has also compiled 105 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Hoyer has appeared in two postseason contests (one start). He was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2009.