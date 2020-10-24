Brian Baker On Seeing An Increased Role For Tyquan Lewis, Grover Stewart's Growth

Indianapolis Colts defensive line coach Brian Baker this week spoke to local reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis taking advantage of limited snaps, and how his role can grow moving forward, as well as the will imposed by defensive tackle Grover Stewart in the run game?

Oct 24, 2020 at 02:00 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts defensive line coach Brian Baker this week spoke to local reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis taking advantage of limited snaps, and how his role can grow moving forward, as well as the will imposed by defensive tackle Grover Stewart in the run game?

You can catch that entire session above, but here are a couple top takeaways:

» Tyquan Lewis has earned added snaps moving forward: General manager Chris Ballard this offseason talked about how 2020 will be a huge season for Lewis, who was a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, but had been affected by injuries his first couple years in the league and wasn't quite able to reach his potential.

Lewis said he took a different mindset going into this offseason, and coupled with a new defensive line coach in Baker, as well as the tutelage of guys like Justin Houston and DeForest Buckner, the 25-year-old looked like a completely different player during training camp, when he seemingly made big plays day after day after day.

While Lewis hasn't been a starter to this point of the season, he has been able to produce in a rotational role up front; he has seven tackles (two for a loss) with 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hits; he had his best-overall game in last Sunday's win against the Cincinnati Bengals, finishing with a career-best five total tackles (one for a loss) and a half-sack.

Through six games, Lewis has played 86 defensive snaps, which has been about 23 percent of the total defensive plays on the year. Baker said "I anticipate him playing a lot more than he's played" moving forward.

"Because I think he's earned the right to do that," Baker said of Lewis. "And I think that'll help his development; I think it'll help our defense."

The Colts play a fast, physical and relentless style of defense, particularly up front, which is why they utilize a deep rotation of linemen to keep everybody as fresh as possible throughout a given ballgame; the team usually has anywhere from seven to nine defensive linemen available each week.

Lewis has played a key role in that rotation, but Baker wants to see what he does with even more snaps coming out of the bye week.

"I like his skillset; I think he's playing a lot faster, a lot more physical, I think he's playing a lot smarter than what I observed studying the film of him in the past," Baker said of Lewis. "So I like his progress — I really do. Again … I don't get into ceilings and that kind of thing, 'cause I think a player develops at a different rate, and what he's supposed to be, I'll let you know after he's been on the grass for longer than Ty's been out there. But I do like his progression; I'm excited about his future and certainly his future in this defense."

» Grover Stewart's awareness, physicality has led to his status as a top run-stuffing interior lineman: Stewart showed tremendous all-around growth with an increased role up front for the Colts' defense, and became one of the more unheralded run-stuffing specialists in the league.

Now a bonafide starter up front alongside DeForest Buckner, Stewart has only continued to prove just how much better he's getting on a weekly basis. The 2017 fourth-round pick out of Albany State this year is on pace for a 60-tackle season, which would double his production from last year, when he had 30 tackles in 16 games played with 13 starts.

As he poured over the film from last season after being hired as the Colts' new defensive line coach earlier this offseason, Baker said he couldn't help but be impressed with the way big No. 90 went about his business; he just needed a little refining.

"I watched him on film last year, 'Boy, who's that big ol' No. 90? I mean, I love this kid — love this kid,' and I did, and do, because of his physical demeanor," Baker said. "There's still some things that he can get better at — and he's working to get better at, and he is getting better at."

Baker said Stewart's ability to stop the run "is a pride thing."

"I mean, the ball isn't going to be run on our defense with him out there," Baker said. "He just carries himself that way and you see it on film, big guys running and pursuing the ball sideline to sideline down the field at 300-plus pounds, whatever he is. Big — he's big. How big is Grove? Big. And he can roll, man. He just rolls and chases the ball, and he plays with that attitude that I described earlier that I want our entire front to play with."

Related Content

news

Colts Chatter: Jacob Eason On Development At Quarterback, Taking Advantage Of On-Field Reps

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason on Wednesday talked to local reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about how he's been developing and learning under Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett, as well taking advantage of on-field reps after practices and before games? Here's the latest edition of "Colts Chatter."
news

Colts Sign DE Cassius Marsh To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced today they have signed defensive end Cassius Marsh to their practice squad.
news

Colts Mailbag: Bye Week Evaluations, Kemoko Turay's Return, Is Philip Rivers A Hall Of Famer?

In this week's bye week edition of the Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about offensive and defensive evaluations through the first six weeks, when Kemoko Turay could possibly return to the lineup, whether Philip Rivers is a Hall of Famer, deep dives into Quenton Nelson's pulling plays, slant routes three-tight end sets and much more.
news

Tom Rathman On Jonathan Taylor's Adaptation To The NFL

Indianapolis Colts running backs coach Tom Rathman spoke to local reporters this week via video conference. What did he have to say about rookie Jonathan Taylor's adaptation to an NFL offense, as well as his development running the ball in various schemes?
news

Frank Reich 1-on-1: On Bye Week Evaluations, Philip Rivers' Big-Play Ability, Marcus Johnson & More

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich this week sat down for a one-on-one conversation with Colts.com's Matt Taylor as part of 1075 The Fan's "Colts Roundtable Live." What did Reich have to say about the bye week evaluations, Philip Rivers' big-play ability coming off a huge performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, Marcus Johnson's impact and more?
news

Colts Chatter: Khari Willis On Fixing First-Half Defensive Issues, Comparing Julian Blackmon To Malik Hooker

Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis on Tuesday talked to local reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about the defense's recent issues in the first half of games, and how to fix it, as well as comparisons he sees between rookie Julian Blackmon and veteran Malik Hooker? Here's the latest edition of "Colts Chatter."
news

2020 Colts Rookie Watch: Bye Week Review

It's time for the bye week version of the 2020 Colts Rookie Watch, where we take a look at the stats and highlights to track the progress of each rookie on the Indianapolis Colts' roster through the first six games of the season.
news

Marcus Brady On Jacob Eason's Development, Philip Rivers' In-Game Adjustments

Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady this week spoke to local reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about rookie quarterback Jacob Eason's development heading into the bye week, as well as veteran Philip Rivers' ability to make in-game adjustments?
news

Colts Chatter: Tyquan Lewis On Making His Reps Count, DeForest Buckner's Impact

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis on Tuesday talked to local reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about how he approaches trying to make an impact as a rotational piece along the defensive line, as well as DeForest Buckner's impact up front? Here's the latest edition of "Colts Chatter."
news

Philip Rivers On Top Self-Scout Evaluations Heading Into Bye Week, Being Least-Sacked QB In NFL

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers spoke to local reporters today via conference call. What did he have to say about the offense's takeaways from its self-scouting opportunity during the bye week, what contributes to being the least-sacked quarterback in the NFL, why the Colts have been successful utilizing a no-huddle attack and more?
news

A Message From Jim Irsay

Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay shares a message with Colts fans around the world.
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 8TH

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 8TH

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 8th as they welcome a maximum of 12,500 fans vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Get Tickets

Advertising