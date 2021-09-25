Colts Elevate DeMichael Harris, Brett Hundley To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 3 Game vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated wide receiver DeMichael Harris and quarterback Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Sep 25, 2021 at 12:53 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
9.25 transactions

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today elevated wide receiver DeMichael Harris and quarterback Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 55 players.

Harris, 5-9, 185 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad this season. He saw action in Week 2 vs. the Los Angeles Rams. As a rookie in 2020, Harris spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad. He played in seven games and totaled 10 receptions for 79 yards and six carries for 46 yards. Harris saw action in one postseason contest and registered one special teams tackle.

Hundley, 6-3, 226 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 1. He originally signed with the team as a free agent on July 31, 2021. Hundley has played in 18 career games (nine starts) in his time with the Arizona Cardinals (2019-20), Seattle Seahawks (2018) and Green Bay Packers (2015-17) and has completed 199-of-337 passes for 1,902 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He has compiled 46 carries for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Hundley has also appeared in one postseason contest. He was originally selected by the Packers in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.

