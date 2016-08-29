Brett Colby of Kokomo High School Named Second Coach of The Week for 2016

Coach Colby was nominated and selected for this award after rallying his team to face great adversity with servanthood. After their game had to be cancelled due to tornado damage, the team joined forces with would be opponent Hamilton Heights to help the devastated areas with clean-up relief.
The 2016 season marks the seventeenth year the Indianapolis Colts will be recognizing outstanding Indiana High School football coaches through the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week program, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.
All high school head coaches in the state of Indiana are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on his team, school and community, as well as performance of the team. The honorees are selected by a panel of high school football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from all regions of the state.
Each Monday, following a high school football game weekend, one head coach will be announced. At the conclusion of the high school football season, each winning coach will receive a framed certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano, Colts General Manager Ryan Grigson and Colts Youth Football Commissioner Mike Prior, as well as a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation. In addition, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will contribute $1,000 for the school's athletic fund.
The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 2:
|
Region 1 – Mark Peterson – Chesterton
|
Region 6 – KC Woods – Danville
|
Region 2 – Craig Koehler – Concord
|
Region 7 – Bruce Scifres – Roncalli
|
Region 3 – Chad Zolman – Homestead
|
Region 8 – Scott Snodgrass – Hagerstown
|
Region 4 – Mark Brown – Carroll
|
Region 9 – Scott Buening – Southridge
|
Region 5 – WINNER
|
Region 10 – Tim Bless – Columbus North
For more information, please contact Phil Andrews of the Indianapolis Colts at (317) 808-5322. Brett Colby is also available for questions/comments at 765-437-4113. Additional information on the program may be found at Colts.com/highschoolfootball.
2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Quarterfinals Edition
Brownstown Central's Reed May Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 10
Reed May of Brownstown Central High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.
Dedication and hard work fuel Greenwood's Brock Riddle
Brock Riddle has always been passionate when it comes to the game of football.
Lawrence Central's Will Patterson Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 9
Will Patterson of Lawrence Central High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.
North White's Eli Quasebarth carrying on his family's legacy
Although he had some big shoes to fill, Eli Quasebarth now appears to be on the same road to success as his dad and older brother.
Kankakee Valley's Kirk Kennedy Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 8
Kirk Kennedy of Kankakee Valley High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.
Football and wrestling have proven to be a winning combination for Crown Point's Will Clark
Will Clark never had to wrestle with the idea of becoming a football player.
Bloomington North's Scott Bless Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 7
Scott Bless of Bloomington North High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.