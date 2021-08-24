Brebeuf's Matt Geske Named First 2021 'Coach Of The Week'

Indianapolis – Matt Geske of Brebeuf Jesuit High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts said today.
Geske was nominated and selected for the award after leading his Braves to a victory over Bishop Chatard, 24-19. Brebeuf's win snapped Chatard's 10-game win streak and was their first season opening loss since 2013.
The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 1:
- Region 1: Craig Buzea – Crown Point
- Region 2: Stephen Moriarty – Tippecanoe Valley
- Region 3: Kyle Lindsay – Ft. Wayne Bishop Luers
- Region 4: Shane Fry – West Lafayette
- Region 5: Grant Zgunda – Jay County
- Region 6: Mark Raetz – Northview
- Region 8:Dave Sharpe – Noblesville
- Region 9: Tony Lewis – Jasper
- Region 10: Jake Meiners – East Central
This season marks the 22nd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout the state. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, CenterPoint Energy will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.