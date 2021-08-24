Brebeuf's Matt Geske Named First 2021 'Coach Of The Week'

Matt Geske of Brebeuf Jesuit High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts said today. 

Aug 24, 2021 at 12:52 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
COW_21_colts-pms-(1)

Indianapolis – Matt Geske of Brebeuf Jesuit High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts said today. 

Geske was nominated and selected for the award after leading his Braves to a victory over Bishop Chatard, 24-19. Brebeuf's win snapped Chatard's 10-game win streak and was their first season opening loss since 2013.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 1:

  • Region 1: Craig Buzea – Crown Point 
  • Region 2: Stephen Moriarty – Tippecanoe Valley
  • Region 3: Kyle Lindsay – Ft. Wayne Bishop Luers  
  • Region 4: Shane Fry – West Lafayette 
  • Region 5: Grant Zgunda – Jay County
  • Region 6: Mark Raetz – Northview
  • Region 8:Dave Sharpe – Noblesville  
  • Region 9: Tony Lewis – Jasper
  • Region 10: Jake Meiners – East Central

This season marks the 22nd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout the state. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, CenterPoint Energy will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.

Related Content

news

2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week One

news

Center Grove's Tayven Jackson keeps the Trojans success in perspective

news

2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Preseason

news

Colts To Host 2021 Horseshoe Classic

Lucas Oil Stadium event to feature Lebanon vs. Mooresville, Ben Davis vs. Brownsburg
news

Colts Provide USA Football Coach Certification For Youth Leagues Statewide

Indiana kids to benefit from youth football's nationally accredited coach certification 
news

Center Grove's Eric Moore Named Eleventh 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 

Eric Moore of Center Grove High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield
news

2020 Indiana Football Digest Final Insider And Honor Roll

The Indiana Football Digest Insider is weekly recap of news, facts, trends, and streaks around Indiana high school football.
news

2020 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Semistate Finals

The Indiana Football Digest Insider is weekly recap of news, facts, trends, and streaks around Indiana high school football.
news

A Highly Motivated James Arnold Leads Unbeaten South Adams Into State Finals  

news

Hobart's Babcock & Turley Have Some Unfinished Business To Attend To 

news

Mooresville's Richards And Alstott-VanDeVanter Make The Pioneers A Big Time Threat

FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising