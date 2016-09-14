Bob Sanders, Edgerrin James Among Nominees For Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2017

Bob Sanders

Sanders this year makes his first-ever appearance on the Pro Football Hall of Fame's preliminary ballot.

A hard-hitting safety out of Iowa, Sanders was selected by the Colts in the second round (44th overall) in the 2004 NFL Draft, and played with the team from 2004 to 2010 before finishing his career with the San Diego Chargers in 2011, playing in two games.

A two-time Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro (2005 and 2007), Sanders put together his best season in 2007, when he was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year. That year, he played in a career-high 15 games and collected 85 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, six passes defensed, and two interceptions.

He became the first Colts player in team history to be named Defensive Player of the Year, and only the fourth safety in league history to earn that honor.

Sanders was also a key piece to the Colts' championship in Super Bowl XLI, forcing a fumble and intercepting a pass to help secure the title against the Chicago Bears.

——————————

This year's Modern-Era nominees for the Class of 2017 is comprised of 94 players and coaches, including 45 offensive players, 32 defensive players, six special teams players and 11 coaches. The Modern-Era nominees will be trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November and then to 15 finalists in January.

According to NFL.com: "Eighteen finalists will be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual selection meeting on the eve of Super Bowl LI. The finalists will consist of 15 Modern-Era finalists, the recently named Senior Finalist, Kenny Easley, and the 2017 Contributor Finalists, Jerry Jones and Paul Tagliabue.

The Selection Committee will meet on Saturday, February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas to elect the Class of 2017. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the selection process by-laws provide that between four and eight new members will be selected."

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2017 will be formally enshrined on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017.

MODERN-ERA NOMINEES FOR THE PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2017

*Finalist in 2016 (Players and coaches must have last played or coached at least five full seasons ago to be eligible for nomination. Therefore, any individual who last played or coached in 2011 is eligible for the first time in 2017).

QUARTERBACKS (7): Drew Bledsoe, Randall Cunningham, Doug Flutie, Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair, Phil Simms, *Kurt Warner

RUNNING BACKS (13): Shaun Alexander, Ottis Anderson, Tiki Barber, Larry Centers, Roger Craig, *Terrell Davis, Eddie George, *Edgerrin James, Daryl Johnston, Eric Metcalf (also WR/PR/KR), LaDainian Tomlinson, Herschel Walker (also KR), Ricky Watters

WIDE RECEIVERS (10): Isaac Bruce, Henry Ellard (also PR), Torry Holt, Chad Johnson, Derrick Mason (also KR/PR), *Terrell Owens, Sterling Sharpe, Jimmy Smith, Rod Smith, Hines Ward

TIGHT END (1): Mark Bavaro

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (14): Tony Boselli (T), Ray Donaldson (C), *Alan Faneca (G), Jay Hilgenberg (C), Chris Hinton (G/T), Kent Hull (C), *Joe Jacoby (T), Mike Kenn (T), Olin Kreutz (C), Jim Lachey (T), Kevin Mawae (C/G), Tom Nalen (C), Nate Newton (G), Steve Wisniewski (G)

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (5): Leslie O'Neal (DE), Simeon Rice (DE), Fred Smerlas (NT), Jason Taylor (DE), Bryant Young (DT)

LINEBACKERS (11): Carl Banks, Cornelius Bennett, Tedy Bruschi, Seth Joyner, Levon Kirkland, Clay Matthews, Willie McGinest (also DE), Karl Mecklenburg, Sam Mills, Joey Porter, Zach Thomas

DEFENSIVE BACKS (16): Eric Allen (CB), *Steve Atwater (S), Joey Browner (S), LeRoy Butler (S), Brian Dawkins (SS), Rodney Harrison (S), Ty Law (CB), Albert Lewis (CB), *John Lynch (S), Frank Minnifield (CB), Bob Sanders (SS), Darren Sharper (FS), Dennis Smith (SS), Troy Vincent (S), Everson Walls (CB), Darren Woodson (S)

KICKERS/PUNTER (4): *Morten Andersen (K), Gary Anderson (K), Sean Landeta (P), Nick Lowery (K)

SPECIAL TEAMS (2): Brian Mitchell (KR/PR, also RB), Steve Tasker (ST, also WR)