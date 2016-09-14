Bob Sanders, Edgerrin James Among Nominees For Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2017

Intro: The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced former Colts Edgerrin James, Ray Donaldson, Chris Hinton, Cornelius Bennett and Bob Sanders were among the modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

Sep 14, 2016 at 02:30 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

0914_bob-sanders-pick-ap_622.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS — Just weeks after seeing two of their own inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday evening learned five more former players will be among those up for election next year.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that former great Colts running back Edgerrin James, offensive linemen Ray Donaldson and Chris Hinton, linebacker Cornelius Bennett and safety Bob Sanders — in his first year of eligibility — were among the modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017.**

Edgerrin James**
Statistically one of the greatest running backs in NFL history, Edgerrin James last year, in his second year of eligibility, was one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2016 — the same class that ended up including James' former teammate, Marvin Harrison, and head coach, Tony Dungy.

James played 11 NFL seasons, including his first seven with the Indianapolis Colts. In his career, James was named to four Pro Bowls and rushed for 12,246 yards, which ranks 11th on the all-time list. His 15,610 total yards from scrimmage ranks 11th all-time among running backs, and is more than Hall of Fame backs Eric Dickerson, Jerome Bettis and Jim Brown.

The Colts' fourth-overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft out of Miami, James lit up the league from the start in his NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign, leading the league in rushing with 1,553 rushing yards and also scoring 13 touchdowns on the ground and four touchdowns through the air.

He's the greatest running back in Colts history, and leads the franchise in career rushing yards (9,226), rushing touchdowns (64), rushing yards per game average (96.1), rushing yards in a single season (1,709 in 2000) and most seasons with 1,000 rushing yards (five).

AP_0909030215821.jpg

Ray Donaldson
A second-round draft choice of the Colts in 1980, Donaldson became one of the most dependable offensive linemen in franchise history, starting 152 straight games at center from 1981 to 1991 before breaking his leg during a September 1991 game against the Los Angeles Raiders. He would return to start all 16 games the following season.

Donaldson was selected to the Pro Bowl four straight seasons from 1986 to 1989, and at the time of his departure from the Colts, he had played in the third most games in franchise history (184).

Donaldson also had successful stops in Seattle (1993 and 1994) and Dallas (1995 and 1996) after his days in Indianapolis were over, earning Pro Bowl selections with the Cowboys both seasons.

Donaldson's name has appeared on the preliminary ballot for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for several years.

chris-hinton-colts-ap_622.jpg

Chris Hinton
Hinton became one of the most decorated Colts offensive linemen ever during his career with the franchise from 1983 to 1989.

An All-Rookie Team selection as a guard in 1983, Hinton was selected to six Pro Bowls and was named All-NFL several times as a left tackle from 1985 to 1989.

Hinton joined the Colts in a trade that sent John Elway to the Denver Broncos and left the club in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons in 1990.

Through his career, Hinton played in 177 total games over 13 years with three teams, and was inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor in 2001.

In Hinton's final three seasons in Indianapolis, he enjoyed blocking for future Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson, who joined the Colts in October 1987 in a three-team trade that also included the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills.

Hinton has been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's preliminary ballot several years running.

cornelius-bennett-colts-ap.jpg

Cornelius Bennett
Bennett, a Alabama product, was selected by the Colts with the second-overall pick in the 1987 NFL Draft and spent the offseason with the club before he was traded to the Buffalo Bills in a three-way deal that sent running back Eric Dickerson from the Los Angeles Rams to the Colts.

A star pass rusher, Bennett then re-joined the Colts for the final two seasons of his career in 1999 and 2000.

A five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Bennett would go to win two AFC Defensive Player of the Year awards and played in five Super Bowls. In 14 NFL seasons, Bennett collected 71.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 31 forced fumbles, 27 fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns — one each via blocked field goal return, fumble return and interception return.

He had a combined eight sacks in his final two seasons with the Colts, playing in all 32 games with 31 starts over that span.

Like Hinton, Bennett has also been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's preliminary ballot several years running.

Bob Sanders

10-25-09 @ STL
1 / 61
10-25-09 @ STL
2 / 61
10-25-09 @ STL
3 / 61
10-25-09 @ STL
4 / 61
11-01-09 vs. SF-2
5 / 61
11-01-09 vs. SF-2
6 / 61
11-01-09 vs. SF-2
7 / 61
11-01-09 vs. SF-2
8 / 61
08-19-10 @ BUF-1
9 / 61
08-19-10 @ BUF-1
10 / 61
08-19-10 @ BUF-1
11 / 61
08-19-10 @ BUF-1
12 / 61
08-19-10 @ BUF-1
13 / 61
08-19-10 @ BUF-1
14 / 61
08-19-10 @ BUF-1
15 / 61
08-19-10 @ BUF-1
16 / 61
08-19-10 @ BUF-1
17 / 61
08-26-10 @ GB-1
18 / 61
08-26-10 @ GB-1
19 / 61
08-26-10 @ GB-1
20 / 61
08-26-10 @ GB-1
21 / 61
09-02-10 vs. CIN-1
22 / 61
09-02-10 vs. CIN-1
23 / 61
09-02-10 vs. CIN-1
24 / 61
09-12-10 @ HOU-1
25 / 61
Bob Sanders
26 / 61
Bob Sanders
27 / 61
Bob Sanders
28 / 61
Bob Sanders
29 / 61
Bob Sanders
30 / 61
Bob Sanders
31 / 61
Bob Sanders
32 / 61
Bob Sanders
33 / 61
Bob Sanders
34 / 61
Bob Sanders
35 / 61
Bob Sanders
36 / 61
Bob Sanders
37 / 61
Bob Sanders
38 / 61
Bob Sanders
39 / 61
Bob Sanders
40 / 61
Bob Sanders
41 / 61
Bob Sanders
42 / 61
Bob Sanders
43 / 61
Bob Sanders
44 / 61
Bob Sanders
45 / 61
Bob Sanders
46 / 61
Bob Sanders
47 / 61
Bob Sanders
48 / 61
Bob Sanders
49 / 61
Bob Sanders
50 / 61
Bob Sanders
51 / 61
Bob Sanders
52 / 61
Bob Sanders
53 / 61
Bob Sanders
54 / 61
Bob Sanders
55 / 61
Bob Sanders
56 / 61
Bob Sanders
57 / 61
Bob Sanders
58 / 61
Bob Sanders
59 / 61
Bob Sanders
60 / 61
Bob Sanders
61 / 61
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bob Sanders
Sanders this year makes his first-ever appearance on the Pro Football Hall of Fame's preliminary ballot.

A hard-hitting safety out of Iowa, Sanders was selected by the Colts in the second round (44th overall) in the 2004 NFL Draft, and played with the team from 2004 to 2010 before finishing his career with the San Diego Chargers in 2011, playing in two games.

A two-time Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro (2005 and 2007), Sanders put together his best season in 2007, when he was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year. That year, he played in a career-high 15 games and collected 85 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, six passes defensed, and two interceptions.

He became the first Colts player in team history to be named Defensive Player of the Year, and only the fourth safety in league history to earn that honor.

Sanders was also a key piece to the Colts' championship in Super Bowl XLI, forcing a fumble and intercepting a pass to help secure the title against the Chicago Bears.

——————————

This year's Modern-Era nominees for the Class of 2017 is comprised of 94 players and coaches, including 45 offensive players, 32 defensive players, six special teams players and 11 coaches. The Modern-Era nominees will be trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November and then to 15 finalists in January.

According to NFL.com: "Eighteen finalists will be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual selection meeting on the eve of Super Bowl LI. The finalists will consist of 15 Modern-Era finalists, the recently named Senior Finalist, Kenny Easley, and the 2017 Contributor Finalists, Jerry Jones and Paul Tagliabue.

The Selection Committee will meet on Saturday, February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas to elect the Class of 2017. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the selection process by-laws provide that between four and eight new members will be selected."

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2017 will be formally enshrined on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017.

MODERN-ERA NOMINEES FOR THE PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2017

*Finalist in 2016 (Players and coaches must have last played or coached at least five full seasons ago to be eligible for nomination. Therefore, any individual who last played or coached in 2011 is eligible for the first time in 2017).

QUARTERBACKS (7): Drew Bledsoe, Randall Cunningham, Doug Flutie, Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair, Phil Simms, *Kurt Warner

RUNNING BACKS (13): Shaun Alexander, Ottis Anderson, Tiki Barber, Larry Centers, Roger Craig, *Terrell Davis, Eddie George, *Edgerrin James, Daryl Johnston, Eric Metcalf (also WR/PR/KR), LaDainian Tomlinson, Herschel Walker (also KR), Ricky Watters

WIDE RECEIVERS (10): Isaac Bruce, Henry Ellard (also PR), Torry Holt, Chad Johnson, Derrick Mason (also KR/PR), *Terrell Owens, Sterling Sharpe, Jimmy Smith, Rod Smith, Hines Ward

TIGHT END (1): Mark Bavaro

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (14): Tony Boselli (T), Ray Donaldson (C), *Alan Faneca (G), Jay Hilgenberg (C), Chris Hinton (G/T), Kent Hull (C), *Joe Jacoby (T), Mike Kenn (T), Olin Kreutz (C), Jim Lachey (T), Kevin Mawae (C/G), Tom Nalen (C), Nate Newton (G), Steve Wisniewski (G)

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (5): Leslie O'Neal (DE), Simeon Rice (DE), Fred Smerlas (NT), Jason Taylor (DE), Bryant Young (DT)

LINEBACKERS (11): Carl Banks, Cornelius Bennett, Tedy Bruschi, Seth Joyner, Levon Kirkland, Clay Matthews, Willie McGinest (also DE), Karl Mecklenburg, Sam Mills, Joey Porter, Zach Thomas

DEFENSIVE BACKS (16): Eric Allen (CB), *Steve Atwater (S), Joey Browner (S), LeRoy Butler (S), Brian Dawkins (SS), Rodney Harrison (S), Ty Law (CB), Albert Lewis (CB), *John Lynch (S), Frank Minnifield (CB), Bob Sanders (SS), Darren Sharper (FS), Dennis Smith (SS), Troy Vincent (S), Everson Walls (CB), Darren Woodson (S)

KICKERS/PUNTER (4): *Morten Andersen (K), Gary Anderson (K), Sean Landeta (P), Nick Lowery (K)

SPECIAL TEAMS (2): Brian Mitchell (KR/PR, also RB), Steve Tasker (ST, also WR)

COACHES (11): *Don Coryell, Bill Cowher, Tom Flores, Mike Holmgren, Jimmy Johnson, Chuck Knox, Buddy Parker, Richie Petitbon, Dan Reeves, Clark Shaughnessy, Dick Vermeil

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts DT DeForest Buckner nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees are chosen for their demonstration of on-field sportsmanship. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 12 game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts released their Week 12 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Statements from Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen on Colts waiving LB Shaquille Leonard

Leonard was waived on Tuesday. 
news

Firmly in AFC Playoff race, Colts return from bye week focused on present, not postseason picture

The Colts are 5-5 and sit ninth in the AFC standings after their Week 11 bye. 
news

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 11

After 11 weeks, the Colts are third in the AFC South standings with a 5-5 record. 
news

Chris Ballard offers insight into Anthony Richardson's progress, Shane Steichen's impact, Josh Downs' upside and more on Official Colts Podcast

You can watch the full interview below and on the Colts' YouTube page, or download the episode of the Official Colts Podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. 
news

From Marvin Harrison Jr. to Caleb Downs, Colts' family ties in college football run deep

As the team enjoys its bye week, here is a look at the current and former Colts who have relatives making a name for themselves in the college football ranks.
news

Colts nominate COO Pete Ward for 2023 NFL Salute to Service Award

Fans can vote for Ward to be named a finalist for the award by clicking the link below. 
news

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 10

After 10 weeks, the Colts are third in the AFC South standings with a 5-5 record. 
news

Frankfurt shines as NFL's international stage expands in Germany

Sunday's Colts-Patriots game at Frankfurt Stadium capped a remarkable few weeks in Germany for the NFL.
news

Why Josh Downs' Colts teammates were impressed by more than his spectacular catch in Week 10 win over Patriots

Downs was dealing with a knee injury and did not practice leading up to Sunday's game in Frankfurt – but still took the field and made one of the biggest offensive plays of the evening in Germany. 
news

Colts finding new ways to win as playoff push comes into focus

The Colts are 5-5 and will return to Indianapolis for their bye week with a legitimate shot at making a playoff run in the coming weeks. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising