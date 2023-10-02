Coach of the Week

Bloomington North's Scott Bless Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 7

Scott Bless of Bloomington North High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.

Oct 02, 2023 at 11:30 AM
The top-ranked team in Class 5A recorded a 42-0 win at home vs. Conference Indiana rival Class 5A Columbus East (2-5). The Cougars are off to the best start in program history with a 7-0 record.

The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 7:

Region 1: Alger Boswell - Gary West Side

Region 2: Tom Wogoman - Goshen 

Region 3: Casey Kolkman - Heritage

Region 4: Russ Radtke - Knox

*Region 5: *Brady Turner - Madison Grant

Region 6: Greg Barrett - South Vermillion

Region 7: Alex Bettag - Southport

Region 8: Tom Dilley - Guerin Catholic 

Region 9: Joey Paridaen - Evansville North

This season marks the 24th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree. 

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, Corteva Agriscience will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.

