Black History Month: Every Colts Player To Attend An HBCU

To celebrate the beginning of Black History Month, check out a list of every Colts player to attend one of the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities. 

Feb 01, 2023 at 09:10 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

23-colts-bhm-hbcu-article (1)

The Colts have a rich history of connections to the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the United States and U.S. Virgin Islands, including Hall of Famers, All-Pros and Super Bowl champions. Check out the list of all 57 players to have played for the Colts after attending an HBCU:

Alabama A&M

  • Robert Mathis (Defensive end, 2003-2016; First-Team AP All-Pro in 2013, 5-time Pro Bowler, two-time Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist)

Alabama State

  • Michael Coe (Defensive back, 2007)
  • Zefross Moss (Tackle, 1989-1994)

Albany State University

  • Grover Stewart (Defensive tackle, 2017-Present)

Alcorn State University

  • Torrance Small (Wide receiver, 1998)

Allen University

  • George Harold (Defensive back, 1966-1967)

Bowie State University

  • Victor Jackson (Defensive back, 1986)
  • Marco Tongue (Defensive back, 1983)

Clark Atlanta University

  • Curtis Johnson (Defensive end, 2008)

Delaware State

  • Clarence Weathers (Wide receiver, 1989)

Elizabeth City State University

  • Reggie Langhorne (Wide receiver, 1992-1993)

Florida A&M University

  • Bob Felts (Halfback, 1965)
  • Hubert Ginn (Running back, 1973)
  • Frank Middleton (Running back, 1984-1985)

Fort Valley State University

  • Nick Harper (Cornerback, 2001-2006)
  • Tyrone Poole (Cornerback, 1998-2000)

Grambling State University

  • Norman Davis (Guard, 1967)
  • Greg Fields (Defensive end, 1979-1980)
  • Billy Newsome (Defensive lineman, 1970-1972)
  • Chester Rogers (Wide receiver, 2016-2019)
  • Chad Williams (Wide receiver, 2019)

Hampton University

  • Kendall Langford (Defensive end, 2015-2016)

Howard University

  • Antoine Bethea (Safety, 2006-2013; Pro Bowler in 2007 and 2009)

Jackson State University

  • Roy Hilton (Defensive end, 1965-1973)
  • Willie Richardson (Flanker/wide receiver, 1963-1969; First-Team AP All-Pro in 1967, Pro Bowler in 1967, 1968)

Lincoln University

  • Elmer Bailey (Wide receiver, 1982)

Maryland Eastern Shore

  • Mack Alston (Tight end, 1977-1980)
  • Jim Duncan (Defensive back, 1969-1971)
  • Sherman Plunkett (Tackle, 1958-1960)
  • Johnny Sample (Cornerback, 1958-1960)
  • Charlie Stukes (Cornerback, 1967-1972)

Mississippi Valley State

  • Ashley Ambrose (Cornerback, 1992-1995)
  • Ronald Humphrey (Running back, 1994-1995)

Morgan State University

  • Tim Baylor (Defensive back, 1976-1978)
  • Stan Cherry (Linebacker, 1973)
  • Raymond Chester (Tight end, 1973-1977)
  • Ron Mayo (Tight end, 1974)
  • Charley Robinson (Guard/linebacker, 1954)
  • Chad Simpson (Running back, 2008-2009)

Morris Brown College

  • Ezra Johnson (Defensive end, 1988-1989)

Norfolk State University

  • Deon King (Linebacker, 2016)

North Carolina Central University

  • Chuck Hinton (Defensive tackle, 1972)

South Carolina State University

  • Dextor Clinkscale (Safety, 1986)
  • Shaquille Leonard (Linebacker, 2018-Present; First-Team AP All-Pro In 2018, 2020, 2021; Pro Bowler in 2019, 2020 and 2021; Colts Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2022)

Southern Uni & A&M College

  • Michael Ball (Safety, 1988-1993)
  • Jeff Faulkner (Defensive lineman, 1990)
  • Alvin Haymond (Defensive back, 1965-1967)
  • Thomas McLemore (Tight end, 1995)
  • Kendel Shello (Defensive end, 1996-1998)
  • Sid Williams (Linebacker, 1968)

Tennessee State

  • Richard Dent (Defensive end, 1996; Pro Football Hall of Fame)
  • Ollie Smith (Wide receiver, 1973-1974)
  • Tony Stargell (Cornerback, 1992-1993)

Texas Southern University

  • Lonnie Hepburn (Cornerback, 1971-1972)
  • Lloyd Mumphord (Cornerback, 1975-1978)

Tuskegee University

  • Ricky Jones (Linebacker/defensive back, 1980-1983)

Virginia Union University

  • Cornelius Johnson (Guard, 1968-1973)

Related Content

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Wide Receivers

While the Colts' passing offense lagged as a whole, there were some individual bright spots from Reggie Wayne's wide receivers in 2022.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor battled through ankle injuries while Zack Moss was a late-season bright spot for the Colts' running backs in 2022.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Quarterbacks

The Colts changed starting quarterbacks four times during the 2022 season but did not get the results they hoped for, finishing with the NFL's second-lowest points per game average.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Jan. 30, Pre-Senior Bowl

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with the Senior Bowl on the horizon. Check it out below.

news

Colts' Dallis Flowers Named To PFWA All-Rookie Team

Flowers, who led the NFL in yards per kickoff return, was named to the PFWA's All-Rookie Team as a kick returner.

news

Colts 2023 Head Coach Search: Full List Of Interviews, Candidates

The Colts over the last few weeks have conducted several interviews for the team's head coaching position. Here's a recap of where things stand:

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Jan. 23

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back for 2023 this week with a focus on quarterbacks, as well as a few Day 2 selections. Check it out below.

news

Colts Interview New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale For Head Coach Position

Martindale's aggressive defense helped propel the Giants to the playoffs in 2022.

news

Colts Interview New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka For Head Coach Position

Kafka spent five seasons coaching for Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Giants in 2022.

news

Colts Interview Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn For Head Coach Position

Quinn's Cowboys defense has helped Dallas reach the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

news

Colts Interview Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan For Head Coach Position

The Bengals' offense, under Callahan, has ranked seventh in points per game in each of the last two seasons.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising