Black History Month: Every Colts Player To Attend An HBCU

The Colts have a rich history of connections to the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the United States and U.S. Virgin Islands, including Hall of Famers, All-Pros and Super Bowl champions. Check out the list of all 57 players to have played for the Colts after attending an HBCU:
Alabama A&M
- Robert Mathis (Defensive end, 2003-2016; First-Team AP All-Pro in 2013, 5-time Pro Bowler, two-time Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist)
Alabama State
- Michael Coe (Defensive back, 2007)
- Zefross Moss (Tackle, 1989-1994)
Albany State University
- Grover Stewart (Defensive tackle, 2017-Present)
Alcorn State University
- Torrance Small (Wide receiver, 1998)
Allen University
- George Harold (Defensive back, 1966-1967)
Bowie State University
- Victor Jackson (Defensive back, 1986)
- Marco Tongue (Defensive back, 1983)
Clark Atlanta University
- Curtis Johnson (Defensive end, 2008)
Delaware State
- Clarence Weathers (Wide receiver, 1989)
Elizabeth City State University
- Reggie Langhorne (Wide receiver, 1992-1993)
Florida A&M University
- Bob Felts (Halfback, 1965)
- Hubert Ginn (Running back, 1973)
- Frank Middleton (Running back, 1984-1985)
Fort Valley State University
- Nick Harper (Cornerback, 2001-2006)
- Tyrone Poole (Cornerback, 1998-2000)
Grambling State University
- Norman Davis (Guard, 1967)
- Greg Fields (Defensive end, 1979-1980)
- Billy Newsome (Defensive lineman, 1970-1972)
- Chester Rogers (Wide receiver, 2016-2019)
- Chad Williams (Wide receiver, 2019)
Hampton University
- Kendall Langford (Defensive end, 2015-2016)
Howard University
- Antoine Bethea (Safety, 2006-2013; Pro Bowler in 2007 and 2009)
Jackson State University
- Roy Hilton (Defensive end, 1965-1973)
- Willie Richardson (Flanker/wide receiver, 1963-1969; First-Team AP All-Pro in 1967, Pro Bowler in 1967, 1968)
Lincoln University
- Elmer Bailey (Wide receiver, 1982)
Maryland Eastern Shore
- Mack Alston (Tight end, 1977-1980)
- Jim Duncan (Defensive back, 1969-1971)
- Sherman Plunkett (Tackle, 1958-1960)
- Johnny Sample (Cornerback, 1958-1960)
- Charlie Stukes (Cornerback, 1967-1972)
Mississippi Valley State
- Ashley Ambrose (Cornerback, 1992-1995)
- Ronald Humphrey (Running back, 1994-1995)
Morgan State University
- Tim Baylor (Defensive back, 1976-1978)
- Stan Cherry (Linebacker, 1973)
- Raymond Chester (Tight end, 1973-1977)
- Ron Mayo (Tight end, 1974)
- Charley Robinson (Guard/linebacker, 1954)
- Chad Simpson (Running back, 2008-2009)
Morris Brown College
- Ezra Johnson (Defensive end, 1988-1989)
Norfolk State University
- Deon King (Linebacker, 2016)
North Carolina Central University
- Chuck Hinton (Defensive tackle, 1972)
South Carolina State University
- Dextor Clinkscale (Safety, 1986)
- Shaquille Leonard (Linebacker, 2018-Present; First-Team AP All-Pro In 2018, 2020, 2021; Pro Bowler in 2019, 2020 and 2021; Colts Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2022)
Southern Uni & A&M College
- Michael Ball (Safety, 1988-1993)
- Jeff Faulkner (Defensive lineman, 1990)
- Alvin Haymond (Defensive back, 1965-1967)
- Thomas McLemore (Tight end, 1995)
- Kendel Shello (Defensive end, 1996-1998)
- Sid Williams (Linebacker, 1968)
Tennessee State
- Richard Dent (Defensive end, 1996; Pro Football Hall of Fame)
- Ollie Smith (Wide receiver, 1973-1974)
- Tony Stargell (Cornerback, 1992-1993)
Texas Southern University
- Lonnie Hepburn (Cornerback, 1971-1972)
- Lloyd Mumphord (Cornerback, 1975-1978)
Tuskegee University
- Ricky Jones (Linebacker/defensive back, 1980-1983)
Virginia Union University
- Cornelius Johnson (Guard, 1968-1973)