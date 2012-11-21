BILLS VS COLTS SOLD OUT--TELEVISED LOCALLY

](http://careyindiana.com/)

The Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts game this Sunday, November 25th has been sold out. The game will be televised locally on WISH-TV Channel 8.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. The radio broadcast will be through the Colts Flagship Radio Stations 1070 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM. The game may also be heard statewide on the Vectren Radio Network. The Colts do anticipate some visiting team returns from the Bills. Those visiting team returned tickets do not count against lifting the TV Blackout and will be made available through normal channels.

Tickets are available for the two remaining regular season home games at the Lucas Oil Stadium ticket office, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, charge-by-phone at (800) 745-3000 or at www.ticketmaster.com.

Tickets will be available while they last.