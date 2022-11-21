5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Eagles, Week 11

3. Jeff Saturday offered perspective Bernhard Raimann and Will Fries.

Rookie left tackle Bernhard Raimann and second-year right guard Will Fries had up-and-down afternoons. Per Pro Football Focus, Raimann was charged with two sacks and four pressures, while Fries was tagged for a sack and four pressures. Raimann, too, was penalized twice while Fries was flagged three times.

"I just try to focus on the team," Raimann said, adding that he feels like he needs to execute better. "Even if I mess up, and obviously that hurts your pride, but you gotta set that aside because the next snap, it's for the team, it's not for yourself anymore. So you just gotta let it all out there and leave that behind and get back to it during film study tomorrow, fix up all the mistakes and be better for next week."

But Raimann also did well to clear out Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams to open a hole for Taylor on his 28-yard run in the first quarter. And Fries anchored well against veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox to help keep Ryan clean on a 31-yard completion to Parris Campbell in the fourth quarter.

Saturday provided some perspective on the development process that young offensive linemen like Raimann and Fries are going through – and he said he's planning on those two players staying in their roles as starters going forward.

"I told Bernie early, the holding call down the field, when a guy's spinning away from a play you've got to let go and push and transition," Saturday said. "And, again, that's just teaching. And we just got to continue to teach him. Like you said, you kind of grunt and bear it with some of that, just because of the age of the players and how little they've actually played.

"Again, those are just details we got to continue to fine tune and train, teach things for Fries. And, you know, staying tight in there, thinking about they're going to do – they're going to shift late, they're going to do things to try to get you to jump or move. And you just got to settle in.