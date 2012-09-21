AVERY BECOMING SOLID OPTION

COLTS FRIDAY NOTEBOOK (QUOTE-UNQUOTE): CHUCK PAGANO (On rushing average, what is good for this team) "Our goal is to never give up a 100-yard rusher, first and foremost. If you can hold people to three yards a carry, I think we go 3.2, 3.3, somewhere in there, you are going to be in the top 10, if not the top five, in rush defense every year . That's kind of our benchmark, that's our goal, that's our number." (On how much of a vocal leader is Robert Mathis) "You know, more than you think. It's more by his play and what he does on the field. When he has to (speak), he's kind of like E.F. Hutton. When he talks, everybody listens. I don't know if anybody remembers who E.F. Hutton is. A few of us. I'm dating myself. I don't even really know, I just kind of took a shot in the wind there. He quietly goes about his business and it's probably more by example. When he has to, he's the type of guy that can put his arm around a guy and whisper in a guy's ear and they're going to pay attention. They're going to listen, and it'll speak volumes." (On Maurice Jones-Drew) "You can't see him. You can't find him. He's like a rolling ball of butcher knives. He's got legs like tree trunks, like two sequoias. I told our guys, 'If you try to hit this guy high and don't wrap up, you'll bounce off him like BB's off a tin can.' We have to gang-tackle this guy, but he's strong as heck. He breaks a ton of tackles. He's quick. He's got good vision. I said, 'Basically, the one thing that's the same size on all these (NFL) backs is their ankles. If you wrap him up, you slide down and get his ankles and you bring them together, you have a good chance of bringing this guy down.' He's just a physical, physical back. He's got great talent, and he's got great vision. We have another one this week we have to tend to and do a great job gang-tackling him." (On how much penalty avoidance is preached) "All the time. It's just discipline, playing within the framework of the rules. We have officials out at practice twice a week. We have a three-man crew that is local college officials, and they come out twice a week and they work our practices. They're all the time talking to us and talking to our guys about the finer points of offense, defense, and special teams and what they're looking for. We try to do our due diligence as far as that goes. Again, you don't want to shoot yourself in the foot and you don't want to have negative plays when it comes to penalties, because all that does is kill drives. Go back to when you look at it defensively when you give up, if you have a penalty or you give up a big play on defense, the percentage of scoring drives goes way up. When you don't give up a big play and you don't have a penalty (it helps). One year we did a stat in Baltimore out of 206 drives where we didn't give up a big play and we didn't have a penalty, and this is what I told the guys early on when I first got here and we started talking about this stuff, we gave up I think two touchdowns and five field goals out of 206 drives. It's a major point of emphasis." (On proper way to finish a game) "One of our goals on our stats sheet team goals is win the fourth quarter. You've got to finish in this league. If you let people hang around long enough in the NFL and you keep life there (it can get you)." (On importance of playing turnover-free football) "One of the major points of emphasis going into every week is win the turnover battle and ball security. When we go in on Wednesday mornings and we talk about the next opponent, the first thing we talk about on offense, you talk about ball security. Protecting the football is paramount. Forcing turnovers is paramount. We were plus-one (against Minnesota) and any time you're plus-one, statistically you're probably going to win I think 65 percent of the games. Plus-two or plus-three it gets into the 80s and 90s as far as win percentage. It was a great job by our guys on offense of protecting the football." (On Luck during final drive against Minnesota) "We've all seen glimpses of what he's capable of doing, through the offseason, certainly preseason, training camp. The guy is mature beyond his years. He's a talented, talented guy. I don't know going in if everybody would do that with their quarterback, but that's just the trust and faith we have with the guys up front, even though we're playing with a MASH unit, so to speak, the tight ends, the skilled players that are around him, the backs, the protection and certainly the quarterback making it all happen. It was one of those deals we talked about (that) we're going to be aggressive. There was enough time on the clock. We'd just practiced the situation, so they were well-versed. We had two timeouts, and we said, 'Let's give this thing a run for the money.' " (On Robert Mathis) "It's just mind-boggling how quick Robert Mathis has picked up this scheme, how well he's adapted to the new position. I don't what he's weighing right now, but there are some collisions out there. He's setting the edge on the tight end certainly, but there are times when they're blocking down and running some gap schemes on us and he has some big offensive linemen, some 310-, 320-pound guards pulling on him. He's stuffing them and sitting them right down in the hole at 240 pounds. He's done a tremendous job." (On Jerrell Freeman) "I have to go back and read his bio. Every time we get done, I look at the stat sheet, I see 13 tackles. I say, 'Where's this kid from again?' Only Ryan Grigson can find those types of guys. Jerrell's a guy who comes in and we talk about next man up and opportunity, (and a player) doing such a great job of studying and preparing so when the opportunity does show up, you can go in and be productive. He's done that. He's played a ton of plays in the first two ballgames. His hard work and preparation is showing up on the field. … He's kind of 'Johnny-on-the-spot.' … He puts the time in. He does a great job not only on defense, but on special teams. The production is there, so you have a guy who definitely is laying it on the line every snap out there and doing a great job." (On Cory Redding) "His energy, his enthusiasm, his passion, his knowledge, his leadership, his experience on the football field, he has so much to give. He's a great player, but he's a better teammate. He's a better person. He's a great father. He's just a great role model. He helps in so many different areas. Just being able to come in here and help implement this defense and help Coach (Greg) Manusky and the rest of the guys with new scheme, new terminology, building trust and kind of echoing exactly what the coaches are saying behind the scenes, in the locker room, working with guys one-on-one, spending time in the film room (is invaluable). You don't find a lot of veteran guys who are willing to give up the time he gives up. He gives up a ton of time doing all the other things he does, giving back to the community, his charities and things like that. Overall, he's just a great, great person." (On if he has fear that fame will go to Luck's head) "Absolutely not. This is probably one of the most humble guys that I've ever been around, certainly on this football team. This guy understands the value of work ethic and team and passion and studying and being a pro, even at an early stage in his career. There is no way that would (happen). It's just not in his DNA. It's not how the kid's wired. It's not how he was raised. I have no worries. The guy won't even do a commercial. I don't know that he's done one yet. I don't worry about that." ANTOINE BETHEA(On Maurice Jones-Drew) "(He's) a short guy, low gravity to the ground, compact and he runs hard. He just runs with the type of tenacity that the good backs run (with). It's going to take 11 hats to the ball. Like every time we play, they're going to give him the ball and he's going to try to make it happen. … It's going to be fun." (On Robert Mathis and his courage) "He's undersized at his position but if you look at the stats and what he does, you could never tell. That's why I say stats (obscure) your size. Sometimes the stats are over-rated. It's what occurs and what's in here (taps his heart) is what really matters most. Sometimes you could have bigger guys, but they don't give you nothing on the field. Rob gives you everything he has out there." ADAM VINATIERI(On if he developed the calmness during his career) "I think it's something you can develop, trying to calm yourself down. I've never put a heart monitor or blood pressure thing on me to see if my heart rate increases, or any of that kind of stuff. If you can focus in on what you're doing, rather than all the external stuff, I think it keeps you a little bit calmer. It's an exciting time for everybody at that point. We all get excited." JERRAUD POWERS(On the team's first two games against the run) "For the most part (we have), but it can always be better. Nothing is as good as it seems just like nothing is as bad as it seems. Last week, I thought we did a decent job stopping Adrian Peterson, but I think we could have done even a better job after watching film. We'll have another tough match with Maurice Jones-Drew. This week we'll put in the preparation and game planning and try to execute on Sunday." WINSTON JUSTICE(On being impressed with Andrew Luck's pocket presence) "From day one, I was impressed with his poise and his confidence, even as a rookie. I think he proved it against Chicago, and I think he proved it last week, too. I think he is only to get better, and we just have to keep him clean." ANDREW LUCK(On if underestimates Jacksonville) "Absolutely not. I think they are a lot better than their record shows. Defensively, they are very tough. They have a tough front seven. They play hard. You're not going to get easy yards on them. As an offense, I think we know it's going to be a dogfight. It'll be a good game." (On comfortable in two-minute offense) "(I) could always get better at it. I've practiced it a lot in training camp, minicamps and got a couple reps in the preseason. It's nice to have some successful drives at it during this season, the regular season as well." (On knowing importance of knowing when he has run enough before being hit) "Absolutely. I think I realized that one hit in the NFL is equivalent to about 10 in college. Try and minimize those. As a quarterback you don't have to prove your toughness by trying to run people over. It's much more important to take care of your body and slide." CORY REDDING(On Robert Mathis) "He's a man who says very little but when he does say something, gear up. He's going to give you some words that kind of get you fired up. That's him. He doesn't really say much. He just works. He comes to work every day (and) claps hands. You can tell when he's out on the field making plays." (On effort of the home fans) "Every Monday after a home game, if you were a fan and you show up to work on Monday with a voice, you didn't scream loud enough. You've got to have that voice box pretty mad at you because you were screaming your heart out on Sundays. I'm not saying they didn't. They did, but that's the kind of energy we have to possess here. That's what I'm trying to change. That's what I'm trying to bring. That's what this unit, we thrive off that. When we're in the practice, the energy level that we have at practice because we pump each other up, we need that on Sundays. That's why I'm trying to get the crowd really behind us and just make this place crazy and frantic when people come to play us." (On what Luck's drive and Vinatieri's kick meant for him to watch) "I saw (Luck) earlier today and I told him, 'Great growth yesterday, great growth yesterday. Keep it up. Build off what you did yesterday.' He knows what I'm talking about. He made some tremendous plays with his feet, got out of pressure, made unbelievable throws. Guys really stepped up and made tough catches for him when they need to get tough yards down the field, get in field goal range so Adam can go in there and do what he does best and get us into position to win. That's all we can ask from those two individuals collective as a team to do."