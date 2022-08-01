August 7 Colts Training Camp Practice Sold Out

Tickets to the Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7 at Grand Park Sports Campus are sold out.
On that Sunday, the Colts will host Give Back Sunday presented by Meijer, a day to celebrate nonprofits from across Indiana, as well as learn about the Colts' work in the community. Fans can visit the Colts Community Tent in Colts City, check out this year's Makers of Moments book and learn more about opportunities to give back to the community.
Free tickets to remaining Colts practices at Grand Park are available at Colts.com/Camp.