Training Camp

Presented by

Today's August 10 Training Camp practice moved indoors

Due to recent heavy rain, the Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for 10 a.m. today has been moved indoors to the Grand Park Events Center.

Aug 10, 2023 at 07:35 AM
0805-rain-camp

Due to limited space in the Events Center, only the first 750 fans in line with a ticket at the main entrance to the Events Center will receive a wristband to gain access.  

  • Fans may download free tickets at Colts.com/Camp.
  • Wristbands will be distributed beginning at 9:30 a.m.
  • Doors will not open before 9:45 a.m.
  • All fans, including children, will need a wristband to enter. 
  • No re-entry will be permitted.

Complimentary parking will be available today in Lot C for the first 750 fans only. Fans should enter Lot C via Grand Park Blvd.

If a parking pass has been pre-purchased for today, fans may email Rachel Nelson at rnelson@westfield.in.gov for more information.

Unfortunately, due to space constraints, the team is not able to facilitate autographs before or after practice.

Complimentary bottled water will be provided upon entry, while supplies last. There will be no concessions available in the Events Center. Outside food and beverage is not permitted in the Events Center.

Colts City will not be open before or after practice.

For security purposes, the NFL's "clear bag" policy will be in effect. For more information, visit NFL.com/allclear.

Related Content

news

Training camp notebook: Anthony Richardson to start Colts' preseason opener vs. Bills

Head coach Shane Steichen said Richardson and the first-team offense will play roughly a quarter on Saturday at Highmark Stadium. 
news

For Colts' Rodney Thomas II, Isaiah McKenzie, potential for Damar Hamlin to play in preseason opener feels 'normal'

Colts safety Rodney Thomas II is one of Damar Hamlin's closest friends, and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was in Cincinnati with the Bills when Hamlin sustained a cardiac arrest last January. 
news

Training Camp Notebook: Nick Cross feeling comfortable, confident heading into Year 2 with Colts

Cross is getting work at strong safety, free safety and slot corner during his second training camp in the NFL. 
news

Training camp notebook: Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter on what he wants to see from Anthony Richardson's preseason debut vs. Buffalo Bills

Richardson's first taste of NFL game action will come on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in western New York.
news

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and linebackers coach Richard Smith rave about Shaquille Leonard latest training camp strides

After Leonard took his first reps of padded 11-on-11 team drills this weekend, the coaching staff took time to praise his performance during Monday's media availability.
news

How Will Fries has come into his own ahead of third NFL season

After getting nine starts last season, Fries spoke with the hosts of Training Camp Daily about the work he has put in to be a full-time starter.
news

Cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. relishes getting first-team reps after spending 2022 on the Colts' practice squad

Throughout training camp, Baker has turned heads as he continues to show he can hold his own against the team's top receivers.
news

Training camp notebook: Anthony Richardson stacks 'solid' practices as preseason game vs. Bills approaches

Richardson rotated to the first-team offense on Sunday and had a "heck of a day," head coach Shane Steichen said. 
news

Eight years into NFL career, newly-signed Colts RB Kenyan Drake staying motivated to prove himself

Drake signed with the Colts Saturday morning and practiced with his new team for the first time later in the evening. 
news

Cornerback JuJu Brents participates in his first practice with the Colts this Saturday

Kept off the field due to injuries throughout the offseason, Brents is ready to 'get to work'.
news

Training camp notebook: Shaquille Leonard takes next step with full-team, full-padded participation

For the first time in training camp, Leonard was on the field in full pads for 11-on-11 portions of practice on Saturday. 
Advertising