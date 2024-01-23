Colts' assistant coaches Bryan Bratton and Brian Bing to coach at East-West Shrine Bowl

The 99th East-West Shrine Bowl takes place Thursday, Feb. 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Jan 23, 2024 at 03:53 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Bing

On Tuesday, it was announced that Colts assistant coaches Brian Bratton and Bryan Bing would serve on the East's coaching staff during the 99th East-West Shrine Bowl.

Dating back to 1925, the Shrine Bowl is the oldest college all-star game. Last year, 45 players who participated in the event went on to be drafted, the highest total in the last 10 years.

Bratton, the offensive quality control coach for the Colts, will mentor East wide receivers: Anthony Gould (Oregon State), Cornelius Johnson (Michigan), Tejhaun Palmer (UAB), Tayvion Robinson (Kentucky), Casey Washington (Illinois), David White (Western Carolina) and Isaiah Williams (Illinois).

Bing, the 2023 Tony Dungy Fellow will guide East defensive linemen: Evan Anderson (Florida Atlantic), Leonard Taylor (Miami FL), Khristian Boyd (Northern Iowa), Khalid Duke (Kansas State), Jowon Briggs (Cincinnati), Mo Kamara (Colorado State), Jamree Kromah (James Madison), Eyabi Okie-Anoma (Charlotte), Zion Logue (Georgia), Xavier Thomas (Clemson), Fabien Lovett (Florida State) and David Ugwoegbu (Houston).

The game will take place on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on NFL Network.

